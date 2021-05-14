Freshman Mason Delane workhorse of VCU pitching staff that sparked 16-game win streak

Delane is throwing his best ball right now, too, Stiffler believes.

“Just been tremendous playing with the guys and really catching this streak,” Delane said. “We know what’s ahead of us, we know the potential if we keep winning. So we’re just going to keep our head down, keep doing our work and see what happens.”

Recruiting Delane out of Colonial Beach High School, VCU liked that he had a pitcher’s build, at 6 foot, 4 inches tall, and that he was “super athletic,” Stiffler said. In addition to baseball, Delane played basketball all four years of high school. And he was the valedictorian of his class as well.

Delane, who rose to the No. 7-ranked right-hander in his recruiting class, committed to VCU the summer before his senior year.

Once on campus in the fall of 2019, Delane’s goal was to prove to the staff that he could be a consistent strike thrower, and out getter. Establishing what they could expect from him each time out.

“He had a high aptitude for pitching,” Stiffler said. “He understood pitching as a strike thrower. … He wanted to get better, he craved getting better.”