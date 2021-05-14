Freshman Mason Delane workhorse of VCU pitching staff that sparked 16-game win streak

As Atlantic 10 play began to unfold a month ago, the VCU baseball team’s season could be characterized as hot and cold.
Early in April, the Rams won three in a row, against Liberty, Georgetown and George Washington, before dropping each of the final three to close the series at GW. They found themselves just two games above .500 overall, and 1-3 against league foes.
But then they earned a midweek win over William & Mary, before a four-game sweep against Davidson and a win over UVA, their first since 2018. All of a sudden they were rolling.
And it’s a red-hot flame that continues to burn, with a win streak that has now stretched 16 games. It’s the second-longest active streak in the country right now, behind just Northeastern’s 18 in a row. VCU hasn’t lost in more than a month.
From coach Shawn Stiffler’s perspective, the Rams’ run of success started on the mound. In the 16-game streak, VCU has an ERA of 3.34, compared to 4.62 in the 30 games prior.
“Guys have just done a great job keeping us in games,” Stiffler said. “And … we have an older team offensively. So when you give those guys an opportunity to relax and not feel like they have to score nine runs a game, they know that they can go out and the pitching's going to keep you in it.”
And the workhorse of the pitching staff this year has been a freshman, right-hander Mason Delane. He leads the country in starts with 14. He’s pitched a team-high 54 2/3 innings, with a 3.95 ERA.
Delane is throwing his best ball right now, too, Stiffler believes.
“Just been tremendous playing with the guys and really catching this streak,” Delane said. “We know what’s ahead of us, we know the potential if we keep winning. So we’re just going to keep our head down, keep doing our work and see what happens.”
Recruiting Delane out of Colonial Beach High School, VCU liked that he had a pitcher’s build, at 6 foot, 4 inches tall, and that he was “super athletic,” Stiffler said. In addition to baseball, Delane played basketball all four years of high school. And he was the valedictorian of his class as well.
Delane, who rose to the No. 7-ranked right-hander in his recruiting class, committed to VCU the summer before his senior year.
Once on campus in the fall of 2019, Delane’s goal was to prove to the staff that he could be a consistent strike thrower, and out getter. Establishing what they could expect from him each time out.
“He had a high aptitude for pitching,” Stiffler said. “He understood pitching as a strike thrower. … He wanted to get better, he craved getting better.”
With that, Delane earned the opportunity to be a starter right off the bat in his first take at a freshman season, last year. He made five outings, with 15 strikeouts and a 3.14 ERA in 14 1/3 innings in 2020, before the rest of the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
With his feet wet, Delane returned home and went to work on his off-speed pitch command, cleaning up his slider in particular. He pitched in the Piedmont League, for the Tuckahoe Tigers, over the summer and the slider progressed into a strength of his arsenal.
“This year it’s been kind of a go-to for me,” Delane said of the slider. “Been able to get some strikeouts, and when I need a big pitch made that’s kind of what I rely on.”
For Stiffler, the main thing for Delane was that he needed to become more consistent. And it’s a growth that Delane has succeeded in showing.
There were times, Stiffler observed, when Delane might make two good pitches, then make a mistake on the third.
“And now he’s just limiting those mistakes,” Stiffler said.
Delane, in his 54 2/3 innings, has 45 strikeouts and 13 walks, seventh in the league. Starting with VCU’s first win of its current 16-game streak, on April 13 against William & Mary, Delane over four consecutive recent starts gave up just three runs and two walks, with 17 strikeouts, over 15 innings.
The Rams (32-14, 13-3 A-10), with their win streak, have the best record in A-10. They had a final A-10 series scheduled for this weekend at The Diamond against Dayton (18-23, 8-4), but that was postponed Friday due to COVID-19 protocols within the VCU program. An official rescheduling determination has not been made. The team with the best record will host the A-10 tournament May 27-29.
VCU, for now, has an out-of-conference series at James Madison ahead May 20-21.
But as the Rams soon look toward the postseason, the progression and consistency of Delane figures to continue to be a boon.
“He just keeps getting, piece by piece, better,” Stiffler said. “And we keep benefiting from it.”
