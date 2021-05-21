Freshman-to-sophomore growth has VCU's Lleyton Cronje in good spot with NCAA singles tournament ahead

“Every match you play, every match you learn something new,” Cronje said, describing his progression. “There's some sort of adversity you're going to face. So it's just day and night.

“It's a total different stage for me, where I'm at right now."

Cronje will be joined by VCU women’s tennis standout Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado, a senior, who is back in the NCAA singles championship after making a run to the Round of 16 as a sophomore in 2019. She’s currently No. 102 in the ITA Division I women’s rankings.

In the men’s rankings Cronje is No. 81. Men’s and women’s players in the top 125 of the ITA rankings are eligible for automatic qualification to the singles championships.

The Rams had a 354-day gap between matches, after the early end in March 2020 and the opener this past February against Longwood.

And, for Cronje, the maturation he experienced over the previous year and a half showed in his ability to deal with adversity and cope with pressure.

"I think he just grew as a person. The tennis, he has it. … And by all means it's not perfect yet. But I think you can see that from maybe the beginning of last year or even the beginning of the fall that he's changed,” VCU men’s tennis coach Anthony Rossi said.