Freshman-to-sophomore growth has VCU's Lleyton Cronje in good spot with NCAA singles tournament ahead

When Lleyton Cronje looks back at his journey through two years at VCU, where he is now compared to where he was at the beginning is like a night-and-day difference.
When the sophomore from Pretoria, South Africa, stepped foot on campus in the summer of 2019, for his freshman year, he was at a completely different stage mentally and physically.
"And just at a completely different life stage,” Cronje said.
The wide variety of lessons Cronje has picked up in his time in Richmond, halfway across the world from home, contributed to a maturation that has helped an already talented player reach a new level.
Cronje, in last year’s season that was truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic, played primarily in the Rams’ No.1 singles spot, even as a freshman.
This spring, back in that spot, a win over a player then ranked 29th in the country propelled Cronje to his own spot in the ITA Division I rankings. It’s a spot he’s held onto, and which helped earn him a place on the biggest national, individual platform: the NCAA singles championship.
Cronje will represent VCU in that tournament, at the USTA National Campus in Orlando. He’ll play USC’s Riley Smith, ranked No. 52, in the first round Sunday at 2 p.m.
He’s the first VCU men’s player to earn qualification since Alexis Heugas in 2014.
“Every match you play, every match you learn something new,” Cronje said, describing his progression. “There's some sort of adversity you're going to face. So it's just day and night.
“It's a total different stage for me, where I'm at right now."
Cronje will be joined by VCU women’s tennis standout Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado, a senior, who is back in the NCAA singles championship after making a run to the Round of 16 as a sophomore in 2019. She’s currently No. 102 in the ITA Division I women’s rankings.
In the men’s rankings Cronje is No. 81. Men’s and women’s players in the top 125 of the ITA rankings are eligible for automatic qualification to the singles championships.
The Rams had a 354-day gap between matches, after the early end in March 2020 and the opener this past February against Longwood.
And, for Cronje, the maturation he experienced over the previous year and a half showed in his ability to deal with adversity and cope with pressure.
"I think he just grew as a person. The tennis, he has it. … And by all means it's not perfect yet. But I think you can see that from maybe the beginning of last year or even the beginning of the fall that he's changed,” VCU men’s tennis coach Anthony Rossi said.
How Cronje dealt with the adversity of a loss in early April became an important moment of his season. In an April 7 match against a Virginia Tech team then ranked No. 35, Cronje lost to the Hokies’ Mitch Harper, who’s now ranked No. 89.
His father, Frans, who coaches tennis, told him that the loss was a good thing.
“Because I learned so [many] more things,” Cronje said. “What I did wrong, what I had to improve on.”
With that, four days later, the Rams played then No. 24-ranked Tulane. And Cronje beat the Green Wave’s Hamish Stewart, who was then ranked No. 29 individually. That win put Cronje in the rankings for the first time in his career.
“It was a really good one for me confidence wise,” Cronje said, of the Tulane match.
Cronje at the end of the month and beginning of May helped lead VCU to a fourth straight Atlantic 10 tournament title. The Rams fell to Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA team tournament two weeks ago.
After completing a session of training recently, Cronje said he feels confident as the singles tournament approaches. He knows there’s not anyone who’s reached this stage who cannot play.
Diaz-Delgado knows that from first-hand experience in 2019.
“But, I mean, if you are there it's also because you play tennis,” she said. “So, I just think that you have to believe in yourself if you want to beat them.”
And Cronje doesn’t want to just go to Florida just to have fun. He wants to make a run.
The progression that got him here could help make that happen.
“I'm just going to go in there and try my best,” he said. “And I know that I've worked hard. And just go and try and prove, and [make] a name for myself and VCU."
