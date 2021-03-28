Freshmen Black, Wells stepped up for James Madison in team's return at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG — How’s this for a stat line in the second game of your career: 19 carries, 141 yards rushing and a touchdown?

For James Madison freshman Kaelon Black, that was what taking advantage of opportunity looked like on Saturday afternoon at William & Mary.

The Dukes, coming out of a pause due to COVID-19 that postponed their previous two games, were down multiple running backs in Williamsburg. Leading rusher Percy Agyei-Obese, and backups Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse did not play.

Heading into Saturday, Black had appeared in just one of JMU’s first three games, against Robert Morris on Feb. 27. He had six carries for 29 yards in that game, most of which came on the Dukes’ final drive.

But, against the Tribe, Black had the hot hand and the Dukes watched him explode in a day he likely won’t forget, even though it came so early in his career.

“Kaelon has really done well in practice,” coach Curt Cignetti said. “We just haven't been able to get him in.”

That’s been the luxury JMU has had at the running back position. The team returned four of its top five rushers from a year ago in Agyei-Obese, Jawon Hamilton, Palmer and Vanhorse. Hamilton started at William & Mary.