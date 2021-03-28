Freshmen Black, Wells stepped up for James Madison in team's return at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG — How’s this for a stat line in the second game of your career: 19 carries, 141 yards rushing and a touchdown?
For James Madison freshman Kaelon Black, that was what taking advantage of opportunity looked like on Saturday afternoon at William & Mary.
The Dukes, coming out of a pause due to COVID-19 that postponed their previous two games, were down multiple running backs in Williamsburg. Leading rusher Percy Agyei-Obese, and backups Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse did not play.
Heading into Saturday, Black had appeared in just one of JMU’s first three games, against Robert Morris on Feb. 27. He had six carries for 29 yards in that game, most of which came on the Dukes’ final drive.
But, against the Tribe, Black had the hot hand and the Dukes watched him explode in a day he likely won’t forget, even though it came so early in his career.
“Kaelon has really done well in practice,” coach Curt Cignetti said. “We just haven't been able to get him in.”
That’s been the luxury JMU has had at the running back position. The team returned four of its top five rushers from a year ago in Agyei-Obese, Jawon Hamilton, Palmer and Vanhorse. Hamilton started at William & Mary.
Agyei-Obese, who entered the day Saturday with a team-high 303 yards rushing in the Dukes’ first three games, was just cleared on Friday, Cignetti said. But he hadn’t practiced since the Elon game on March 6 which, before the bout with William & Mary, was JMU’s last game due to the COVID-19 interruption. The team, according to director of athletics Jeff Bourne on March 16, had 12 players who tested positive and 16 who were cited through contact tracing.
The cases postponed a March 13 home game against William & Mary and a March 20 home game against Richmond.
But JMU didn’t seem to show any ill effects of the time off. And Black’s big game helped from an offensive perspective. The 5-10, 198 pounder from Virginia Beach was shifty and quick.
He had two of his best runs on a drive late in the third quarter. He bounced outside from a clogged lane on the right hash, around the edge, for a 16-yard gain to the William & Mary 17. Then, three plays later, he cut inside and sprinted to the end zone for an 11-yard score.
The consensus from Cignetti, and two of Black’s teammates in senior quarterback Cole Johnson and senior defensive end Mike Greene (Highland Springs) was that Black’s performance wasn’t a surprise.
The talent was something they’d seen since their “fall ball” practice period months ago.
“I knew he'd be great,” Cignetti said.
Black's 141 yards rushing were the most by a JMU player since Hamilton ran for 150 yards against Rhode Island in November 2019.
Fellow freshman Antwane Wells Jr., a wide receiver out of Highland Springs, also had a career day Saturday. Cignetti has spoken highly of Wells since the fall.
And, on Saturday, the 6-1, 200 pounder had season bests of six catches and 86 yards. Johnson found Wells for gains of 24 and 25 yards in the first quarter, that contributed to JMU’s first and second scoring drives.
Cignetti on Saturday called Wells the Dukes’ most explosive receiver. And fellow former Springer Greene said he’s seen it in Wells since his Highland Springs days.
For JMU, March marked a challenging stretch, as the program worked through the outbreak of COVID-19 cases it experienced. But, back on the field Saturday, the contributions of Black and Wells showed the Dukes have a level of depth to back up their No. 1 ranking in the nation.
"Those guys are beasts,” Johnson said of Black and Wells. “They're really young guys, but since the moment they came in here, they've just been ready to work. And they haven't had any sort of ego or anything. And you love to see guys like that succeed.”
