Freshmen growing, performing for VCU — they have 'no choice' but to

“They're going to play a lot for us,” Rhoades said. “And there's going to be growth every week. Every week. Because they have no choice. We're throwing them in the fire.”

Nunn in particular has assumed big responsibility early, taking over the starting point guard job with returning starter Ace Baldwin still recovering from an offseason Achilles injury.

But Nunn hurt his right knee in last Saturday’s loss, playing just four minutes in the second half. Washington transfer Marcus Tsohonis, who had backed up Nunn, started in Nunn’s place at Vanderbilt.

Rhoades said after Wednesday’s game that Nunn “really didn't have much, probably shouldn't have played.” But Nunn featured for a season-high 28 minutes.

He was the Rams’ second-leading scorer, with 11 points (3-12 FG, 3-5 FT). He knocked down a pair of 3s, and had a pair assists. The 6-4, 190 pounder looked comfortable — strong on the defensive end, too.

“He's only going to get better and better,” Rhoades said. “He is a student of the game, he really really cares about getting better. So I was really proud of him. First road game, for him to perform like he did after the other night, it's a good step in the right direction.”