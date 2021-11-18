Freshmen growing, performing for VCU — they have 'no choice' but to

With nine and a half minutes to go in VCU’s matchup at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, the Commodores lost the Rams’ Nick Kern in the corner.
KeShawn Curry, with two defenders shading him, recognized it and dished the ball to the wide-open freshman wing.
It could’ve been, for Kern, a quality look from 3. Instead, he put the ball on the floor and went right at Vanderbilt’s Jamaine Mann, who had a 40-pound advantage on him. Kern drove to the lane, stopped, then elevated for a floater over both the 6-6 Mann and the 6-8 Terren Frank, sinking the shot to continue what was a 14-2 run for the Rams.
Nearby on the baseline at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium, Kern’s teammates hopped off the bench in support, while Kern flexed in celebration.
"He's a hard-rocking dude isn't he? He's not afraid, he competes,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said of Kern.
The play was part of the best outing of Kern’s very young career for the Rams, finishing with 8 points on 3 of 4 shooting from the floor, in 12 and a half minutes of game time. He grabbed four rebounds, too.
Point guard Jayden Nunn, a fellow freshman, was strong Wednesday, too.
And for a VCU team that is asking much of its young pieces, the performance of the pair was a positive sign.
“They're going to play a lot for us,” Rhoades said. “And there's going to be growth every week. Every week. Because they have no choice. We're throwing them in the fire.”
Nunn in particular has assumed big responsibility early, taking over the starting point guard job with returning starter Ace Baldwin still recovering from an offseason Achilles injury.
But Nunn hurt his right knee in last Saturday’s loss, playing just four minutes in the second half. Washington transfer Marcus Tsohonis, who had backed up Nunn, started in Nunn’s place at Vanderbilt.
Rhoades said after Wednesday’s game that Nunn “really didn't have much, probably shouldn't have played.” But Nunn featured for a season-high 28 minutes.
He was the Rams’ second-leading scorer, with 11 points (3-12 FG, 3-5 FT). He knocked down a pair of 3s, and had a pair assists. The 6-4, 190 pounder looked comfortable — strong on the defensive end, too.
“He's only going to get better and better,” Rhoades said. “He is a student of the game, he really really cares about getting better. So I was really proud of him. First road game, for him to perform like he did after the other night, it's a good step in the right direction.”
Kern had played just five minutes apiece in VCU’s first two games, against Saint Peter’s and Wagner. But he was granted more time in Wednesday’s rotations.
The 6-6, 190 pounder plays with high energy, and is someone who Rhoades said is “going to continue to play a lot of minutes for us as we go along."
Rhoades expects Kern to become a crowd favorite.
“It starts with his defense,” Rhoades said. “He competes on the defensive side of the ball, and he continues to get better and better. He's always in the gym working on his game.”
Rhoades has also seen good things from the third member of VCU’s freshman class, 6-9, 215-pound forward Jalen DeLoach. He thought that DeLoach was the “the toughest kid on our team” in the Wagner game.
DeLoach would’ve played much more at Vanderbilt, Rhoades said, if it wasn’t for the foul trouble — DeLoach was whistled for four. He finished with 2 points and three rebounds in six minutes. That included a putback through contact with 7:44 to play, drawing a foul.
“I was just really proud of him today. ... And he's just got to continue to mature,” Rhoades said.
After the game, the VCU program tweeted a video of the Rams’ celebratory locker room. Rhoades, in the clip, gave Nunn a big hug. And Kern pumped his fist with a big smile, while DeLoach thumped the team white board with exuberance.
Heading back to Richmond with the W#ThisIsRamNation #LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/0UzUqdOhCP— VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) November 18, 2021
The three aren’t just VCU’s future, but the team’s necessary present, too. And they’re showing they can perform.
“They're getting there, they're getting there,” Rhoades said. “But they're coachable, all three of them are coachable."