Freshmen Isaac McKneely, Ryan Dunn help No. 18 Virginia roll past Monmouth

CHARLOTTESVILLE – From the sideline, Monmouth coach King Rice barked to his players not to leave Virginia freshman guard Isaac McKneely open. McKneely, as it happened, was standing right next to Rice and overheard the instructions.

“I was like, ‘Listen, we’re not helping off him,’” said Rice. “And he kind of looked at me. I said, ‘Yeah, you. Cause you make all of them.’ And he started laughing.”

On the same night UVa coach Tony Bennett announced that freshmen Leon Bond III and Isaac Traudt would redshirt this basketball season, the other two members of this year’s recruiting class helped lead the 18th-ranked Cavaliers to an 89-42 blowout of Monmouth on Friday.

McKneely scored 15 points, going 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and classmate Ryan Dunn, seeing his first action of the season, added 13 points and 6 rebounds as Virginia equaled its highest scoring game since putting up 100 in a win over Marshall in 2018.

UVa also got also got 10 points from forward Ben Vander Plas, and 9 apiece from center Kadin Shedrick and forward Jayden Gardner. It went 13 for 25 from beyond the 3-point arc. McKneely was a huge part of that success.

“We come into every game looking to play, coming in ready,” said McKneely. “We don’t work hard for no reason. We’re working in practice every single day to get minutes. And I think me and him showed we’re capable of playing at this level.”

Dunn, who didn’t play in the opener against North Carolina Central on Monday, said he was “kind of nervous” for the first few minutes he was on the floor in Friday night’s game. He felt similarly about appearing in his first post-game press conference.

“This is scary,” said Dunn as McKneely sat down in a chair next to him. “Getting a little nerve racking right now, I'm not going to lie.”

There wasn’t much nerve-racking for the Cavaliers (2-0) on Friday night. The game was tight for the first 10 minutes, with UVa holding a 19-17 edge with 10:27 to go. At that point, Monmouth guard Myles Foster had 10 points.

But Virginia dominated from there. It grabbed control of the game during a 23-6 run. That stretch started with McKneely scoring seven straight points himself, prompting Rice – a former North Carolina star – to remind his players to stay tightly on the freshman sharpshooter.

“I was literally right beside the coach and I heard him say that,” said McKneely. “I just kind of giggled a little bit. He said something like, ‘Are you going to miss one?’ So, that was pretty funny. I try not to pay attention to that stuff, but I just happened to be right there.”

Dunn, an athletic, 6-foot-8 wing, added five points to that run, providing a spark that reminded Rice of former UVa star De’Andre Hunter. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Hunter came off the bench to score 23 points against Rice’s Monmouth team.

“You can just see he’s gonna be a really, really good one,” said Rice. “You can tell he’s young, and when he grows into that body with that skill set, wow, he’ll be giving people problems for a long, long time.”

McKneely played a team-high 28 minutes on Friday night, Dunn clocked 27.

“Coach B, he trusts us as freshmen, which is a big thing,” said Dunn. “He gives us a lot in practice. Now, looking forward, just figure out what we need to do to stay on the floor as freshmen because you know it’s a tough role. But I think we’re capable of this.”

Monmouth didn’t score in the final 4:43 of the half, committing four turnovers during that stretch. It didn't score a field goal in the final 10:26 of the first half, missing its final seven shots from the floor.

Virginia led 42-21 at the break, then opened the second half on an 18-4 run to turn the game into a complete blowout. After the game, Rice said he received a text message from his son, who plays at Bucknell.

“‘Now, you see how good Virginia is when they Virginia ya,’” Rice said the message read. “Once it gets going, it’s like, man, I wish it didn’t get going that bad for my kids.”

Virginia played without center Francisco Caffaro, who was on the bench but didn’t check into the game a day after playing for the Argentina national team in a FIBA World Cup qualifier loss to the Dominican Republic.

Bennett said Bond and Traudt had made the decision to redshirt this season, in consultation with their families and the coaching staff.

“Those guys have a bright future,” said Bennett. “You just have to look at the guys who have redshirted in our program and you feel pretty good about that.”