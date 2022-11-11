Freshmen Isaac McKneely, Ryan Dunn lead No. 18 Virginia past Monmouth, 89-42

CHARLOTTESVILLE – During a pregame radio interview, Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett announced that freshmen Leon Bond III and Isaac Traudt would redshirt this season. Shortly after that, the other two members of this year’s recruiting class helped spark the No. 18 Cavaliers to a dominant 89-42 win over Monmouth on Friday night.

Freshman guard Isaac McKneely scored 15 points and classmate Ryan Dunn, seeing his first action of the season, added 13 and 5 rebounds as Virginia equaled its highest-scoring game since the season opener against Towson in 2020.

McKeely went 4 for 6 from 3-point range as UVa (2-0) had another strong night beyond the arc, going 13 for 25. It hit 11 3-pointers in the season-opening win over North Carolina Central on Monday night.

The Cavaliers also got 10 points from forward Ben Vander Plas and 9 apiece from forward Jayden Gardner and center Kadin Shedrick.

Virginia played without center Francisco Caffaro, who was on the bench but didn’t check into the game a day after playing for the Argentina national team in a FIBA World Cup qualifier loss to the Dominican Republic.

UVa grabbed control of the game during a 23-6 run that started midway through the first half. That stretch started with freshman guard Isaac McKneely scoring seven straight points himself. In all, McKneely and fellow rookie Ryan Dunn combined for 12 of those points as the Cavaliers built a

Monmouth didn’t score in the final 4:43 of the half, committing four turnovers during that stretch. It didn't score a field goal in the final 10:26 of the first half, missing its final seven shots from the floor.

Virginia led 42-21 at the break, then opened the second half on a 18-4 run to turn the game into a complete blowout.

Before Friday night’s game, Bennett announced that Bond and Traudt would redshirt this season during his pregame interview on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

That decision also helped walk-ons Chase Coleman and Tristan How see extended minutes at the end of the game, as 11 Cavaliers played and 10 scored.

Virginia hosts Northern Iowa on Monday night.