Freshmen Mikeal Brown-Jones, Jamir Watkins returned from VCU break with right mindset; return close to home for A-10 opener at Saint Joseph's

As VCU practiced Sunday, after reassembling following the holiday break, one of coach Mike Rhoades’ observations revolved around a pair of freshmen.
Forward Mikeal Brown-Jones and wing Jamir Watkins had “really good” sessions for first-year players coming back from days off, Rhoades said.
There was no slack in focus for Brown-Jones and Watkins, as they got back into gear.
“It's usually the other way around, right? And they were both really locked in. And doing some good things," Rhoades said Monday. "They're in the right place mentally.”
Brown-Jones and Watkins have wielded their versatility for the Rams this year, while earning regular spots in the rotation off the bat — Brown-Jones a mobile post player with a shooting touch; Watkins an effective slasher and finisher as well as shooter.
The two played in the same AAU program for a time, Philadelphia’s Team Final, and knew each other before VCU. They committed to the Rams on the same day, in September 2019, though it wasn’t a coordinated act.
Now both are growing and evolving in black and gold, helping VCU’s young squad go 7-2 in nonconference play. They’ll get a bit of a dampened first homecoming when the Rams open Atlantic 10 play in Philadelphia at Saint Joseph’s (0-5) at noon on Wednesday — Brown-Jones is from Philadelphia and Watkins is from Trenton, N.J., not far away.
“As you go into next game, hey, they're prepared, they're ready to go,” Rhoades said, continuing about the pair’s effective practice Sunday. “If we call them they're going to help us. And that's a good thing.”
Watkins, 6-7 and 205 pounds, is averaging 15.4 minutes, with 9.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Brown-Jones, 6-8 and 220 pounds, is averaging 9.9 minutes, with 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
Both have had early signature performances, Watkins a 15-point outing in VCU’s 93-68 victory over Western Carolina, that included three 3-pointers. And Brown-Jones a 10-point outing in the VCU’s 77-54 win over Old Dominion on Dec. 12. He went 3 of 3 from the field, including a trey.
Watkins also scored the tying basket with 8.5 seconds remaining in VCU’s game at Penn State. That put the team on the precipice of what would’ve been a valuable victory, though it eventually fell on a buzzer beater.
One of VCU’s directives for players is to “stick to the plan”: be coachable, work on their game and demonstrate carryover in areas of necessary improvement. It seems Rhoades has seen that from both Watkins and Brown-Jones.
Watkins is “watching a lot of film and he's playing better and better, and he's going to play more,” Rhoades said. “And Mikeal's the same way. Like Mikeal wants to help the team so bad, so you see his intense approach all the time, in practice and in games.”
The homecoming won't quite be the same Wednesday, though, because there will be no fans permitted in Hagan Arena due to COVID-19.
And VCU won’t be able to permit visitors at its team hotel either.
“It's great that we're coming back to some home areas and it's close, but it's very much business as usual," Rhoades said. "We're going to go in there and try to win a game and get out of there."
For Watkins and Brown-Jones — or each of VCU’s four freshmen really — another piece of advice Rhoades and his staff passes down, something they talk to them about all the time, is that “it never always goes the way you want, but it’s going to go.”
The shape of roles can change. There can be bumps and miscues here and there. But Rhoades wants them to be in the moment and play with a clear mind.
Watkins and Brown-Jones returned with the right mindset this weekend and, on Wednesday, will try to continue to build on their strong freshmen campaigns to this point, back close to home.
“Those two guys have given us great lifts when they come into the game,” Rhoades said, “and they got to continue to do that more and more.”
