Freshmen Mikeal Brown-Jones, Jamir Watkins returned from VCU break with right mindset; return close to home for A-10 opener at Saint Joseph's

The homecoming won't quite be the same Wednesday, though, because there will be no fans permitted in Hagan Arena due to COVID-19.

And VCU won’t be able to permit visitors at its team hotel either.

“It's great that we're coming back to some home areas and it's close, but it's very much business as usual," Rhoades said. "We're going to go in there and try to win a game and get out of there."

For Watkins and Brown-Jones — or each of VCU’s four freshmen really — another piece of advice Rhoades and his staff passes down, something they talk to them about all the time, is that “it never always goes the way you want, but it’s going to go.”

The shape of roles can change. There can be bumps and miscues here and there. But Rhoades wants them to be in the moment and play with a clear mind.

Watkins and Brown-Jones returned with the right mindset this weekend and, on Wednesday, will try to continue to build on their strong freshmen campaigns to this point, back close to home.

“Those two guys have given us great lifts when they come into the game,” Rhoades said, “and they got to continue to do that more and more.”