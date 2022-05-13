Freshmen power UVA women's lacrosse past Southern Cal, 13-11, in NCAA tournament

The future is bright, but there’s no time like the present.

Freshmen Rachel Clark and Kate Miller combined for seven goals and two assists as Virginia beat Southern California, 13-11, on Friday in a first-round NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament game in Chapel Hill, N.C.

In all, the Cavaliers (10-9) got 10 of their 13 goals from underclassmen as they advanced to play undefeated North Carolina, the tournament’s top overall seed.

“It is a huge opportunity to come in and play a quality team like USC,” said UVA coach Julie Myers, who has taken the team to the NCAA tournament in every year of her 27-season tenure that the event took place. “I am glad that we had just enough to come out on top. I think there were some things we did really well and others we need to address on film and learn from them as we move forward in this tournament.”

The youthful duo helped UVA jump out to a 5-1 lead after one quarter. Miller, a former Atlee standout, scored two of her three goals on the day in that opening period. Clark, the ACC’s freshman of the year, added a goal and an assist in the first 15 minutes of play.

Junior Jaime Biskup scored a pair of goals in the first 1:41 of the second quarter, putting Virginia up 7-1. But USC charged back, scoring the final five goals of the first half to go to the locker room down 7-6. The Trojans (13-5) tied the game just 3:03 into the second half, when Claudia Shevitz broke in and beat UVA goalie Ashley Vernon over Vernon’s left shoulder, making a 6-0 USC run.

But Miller, a Mechanicsville native, ended that surge with her third goal 3:25 later and the Cavaliers never trailed after that.

Senior Ashlyn McGovern scored three goals for UVA, and junior Ashley Vernon made eight saves in goal.

Virginia, which needed a first-round ACC tournament upset of Syracuse to become NCAA tournament eligible, faced North Carolina on April 14, in Charlottesville, and lost 17-7.