Friends' suggestion set new VCU signee, London native Toibu Lawal on basketball path

Toibu Lawal’s friends foresaw the potential he had first.

Lawal, in his native London, grew up playing soccer and running track. But he had friends who played basketball — a sport not quite as popular there, but one that they believed Lawal could find success in.

They urged him to just try it. And a growing Lawal, aged 14 at the time, figured he might as well.

As it turned out, he proved his friends right — and then some.

Lawal honed his notable athleticism, a type of ability that piqued the interest of a prep school across the pond just a couple of years into his burgeoning hoops career. The school, Lee Academy in Lee, Maine, offered him the chance to come play in the U.S.

And, after averaging a double-double at Lee Academy, a connection between the team’s coach, Dan Haynes, and VCU assistant coach J.D. Byers put Lawal on the radar of the Rams’ staff. VCU pursued vehemently — the 6-8 forward’s tools fit the program’s frontcourt mold.

So after a visit to campus last week, Lawal made up his mind on his next chapter. He announced his commitment to VCU on Saturday, and by Monday had signed his National letter of Intent.

He adds a third member to the Rams’ 2022 freshman class and gives VCU a sixth newcomer overall this offseason, filling a final open scholarship.

“I thought that the interest from VCU was very genuine,” Lawal said on Monday afternoon. “Because I spoke to so many schools that said, 'OK, we want you.' But I wasn't sure if it was genuine … But I think VCU kept it genuine. And obviously they showed major interest.

“And then I went on the visit I just knew, 'Yeah, this is where I can see myself for the next four years.'"

Not long after Lawal picked up the game back in London, a friend told him to join his team at the City of London Academy. The school offers an intensive basketball regimen.

Lawal enrolled, at age 16. And the summer after his first of two seasons there served as a sort of turning point.

He admitted that, coming off that first season, he still wasn’t 100% committed to hoops. But Jackson Gibbons, City of London Academy’s director of basketball, had sent a highlight tape of Lawal around. And, in response, Lee Academy expressed its interest in bringing him to the U.S.

The opportunity coincided with advancement Lawal saw in his game that summer, becoming a better ball handler. And it helped lock Lawal in on his path.

“I was like, 'Oh wow.' I wasn't really sure about the opportunity at first,” Lawal said of Lee Academy’s interest. “But I told my mom and I told my brother and they said that it's better for me to take it than not to take it and regret what could've been, you know what I mean?

“That's when I really started to enjoy basketball a lot more. Because I could see my progression of me getting better constantly, working through the summer."

At Lee Academy, Haynes had a prior relationship with Gibbons through Shaquille Walters, another former City of London Academy player who came to play at Lee Academy before a collegiate career at Santa Clara (2017-18) then Northeastern (2018-22).

Haynes was hooked on the athleticism he saw from Lawal on tape.

“We knew, ‘Hey, we got an athlete here... ,’” Haynes said. “And now it’s just kind of cleaning up, polishing the rest of his game."

So Lawal, after his second season at City of London Academy made the move to Maine and Lee Academy. He arrived last September.

And he brought a wealth of natural talent — every day in practice included some sort of notable dunk or block. But then Lawal worked with discipline to refine certain skill areas, including his shot. Haynes said Lawal became a threat from 3-point range for Lee Academy.

He finished with averages of 14.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, while shooting 67% overall.

Haynes sent Lawal’s film around to college coaches. Lawal took a visit to Montana State, Haynes said. Lawal also posted on Twitter earlier this spring that he received offers from Central Connecticut State and Cal State Northridge.

Byers at VCU was one coach Haynes reached out to, they’ve known each other for a few years. Byers and coach Mike Rhoades traveled up to see Lawal in late April before he visited VCU last month.

In conversations, VCU drew comparisons between Lawal and departed transfer forward Hason Ward, Haynes said.

“He fits our style tremendously,” Rhoades said of Lawal in a news release about his signing on Monday.

Lawal will arrive at VCU in June, to take part in summer training. He’s ready to work — to get bigger, faster and stronger.

And for a player still relatively new to the game, coaxed into it by his friends, considerable growth potential could lie ahead.

“One of the reasons he chose VCU was because he felt so comfortable with how they would be able to develop him,” Haynes said. “The sky’s the limit for the kid.”