Bridgeforth Stadium, usually packed with shoulder-to-shoulder fans cheering on JMU football, sat mostly empty on Monday. The stakes were no less high, though.

When the regular season ended, a group of 12 Dukes players left Harrisonburg and traveled across the country to train for Monday's pro day, a chance to show off for NFL scouts.

They did so in front of a small group of family, teammates and scouts. No packed stands. No schemes. Just them, a stopwatch and a goal.

The NFL draft won’t be held until April 27, but there were emotions associated with a final appearance on the field in Harrisonburg.

“Coming out here one last time with the guys, it just feels bittersweet,” former quarterback Todd Centeio (2021-22) said.

Each player had the chance to show off individual skills and do positional work for scouts representing 20 of the 32 teams.

“I feel like I came here and did what I wanted to do today,” former wide receiver Kris Thornton (2019-22) said. “Everything that I prepped for, I just came out here and put it in motion today.”

Thornton and former receiver Devin Ravenel (2018-22) had some of the best performances of the day, with the two topping the 40-yard dash (both had a 4.57), vertical jump (41 inches for Thornton and 37.5 inches for Ravenel) and the broad jump (10’6” for Ravenel and 10’5” for Thornton.)

Thornton said he spent the majority of his Pro Day preparations in Pennsylvania, focusing on gaining muscle and getting to about 180 pounds. The 5-foot-6 wide receiver also spoke of his dad, who also went through a similar pro day process at JMU. While the two didn’t get to talk much during Thornton’s training, having his dad give him little bits of encouragement and critiques was a nice change.

“After I was done I would go to him and see how I did, what I could fix, what I did wrong,” Thornton said. “It’s been nice to bounce stuff off my dad because he’s been through this, so it’s been good having him as a resource.”

Meanwhile, former safety Sam Kidd (2017-22) said he spent a long part of his training rehabbing his shoulder from season-ending surgery. Coach Curt Cignetti announced the captain was done for the season after the Dukes’ second bye week in early November, and since then Kidd has slowly found his way back on the field, feeling “great” after spending some time in Tampa, Fla.

Kidd also said he’s recently taken up yoga, and has loved the physical and mental benefits.

“I’ve done yoga before, and I knew it was going to be difficult, but … it was the real deal,” Kidd said. “That will become part of my routine, for sure, I think everyone should be doing yoga even if you aren’t an athlete.”

Two of the three special teams players participating — former kicker Ethan Ratke (2016-21) and long snapper Kyle Davis (2017-22) — both trained near Charlotte.

Ratke (Atlee) said he decided to come back because simply, “why not?” Ratke had continued working on his abilities since last year's event, waiting for another chance to show NFL scouts what he could do.

Centeio has had one of the busiest offseasons of the dozen. He said he worked a lot on slimming down his weight, since that was a critique he was given during the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, and also worked on strengthening his back hip. To make both those goals a reality, Centeio took up boxing.

“I feel like it really showed today,” Centeio said on the difference boxing has made on his training. “I had a little more pop-up coming out … and I felt good out here.”

The body rotation for a quarterback is very similar to boxers’ movement, Centeio described, but the biggest difference is that boxers use both hips to move from side to side, while a quarterback just favors one over the other. He said he loved watching the sport, specifically how technical it was, with his friend he trained with.

“We’d just hang out in the little man cave and stuff,” he said with a laugh. “It was a good time.”

The 12 players now have multiple interviews with the different NFL teams leading up to the draft next month. They’ve reached the point where all they have left to do is sit and wait.

It goes back to the whole experience feeling bittersweet.

“You can’t let any confidence waiver,” Centeio said. “You’ve just got to know who you are and when that opportunity arrives, you’ve got to be ready for it.”