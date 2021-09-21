From Duke to JMU, former Benedictine star Scott Bracey settled into comfortable role

But he hit adversity once on campus at Duke. In making the transition to that team and level, he reached a point in which he wasn’t having the same success he was used to having his entire life in football to that point. He wasn’t performing like he thought he should have, which was new to him. He was used to being able to make almost every play.

The struggles challenged him, but he’s grateful for that now. What he faced pushed him to grow — to not be afraid to fail and to learn how to accept failure. And to also discover avenues off the field that were important to him.

He joined a fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, and became involved with an organization called United Black Athletes — which served as a discussion space for Black athletes at Duke. He also did community service work, including at a Boys & Girls Club and with tutoring groups.

“I needed more time to just grow, personally and then also football wise: physically, mentally, on those lines,” Bracey said. “So, I think, I became a better player because of it.”

On the field, Bracey had 11 catches for 100 yards over his first two seasons on the field before his breakout 2019.