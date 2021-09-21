From Duke to JMU, former Benedictine star Scott Bracey settled into comfortable role

As Scott Bracey reached the end of his fourth year at Duke, everything he had on his academic checklist was crossed off.
The former Benedictine star finished his undergraduate degree in sociology early, in three years, and added a Master of Management Studies degree in his final year in 2019-20.
Meanwhile, with the football team, the 6-3, 207-pound wide receiver recorded his best season. It was fall 2019, his third year on the field, after redshirting as a true freshman. Bracey started all but one of the Blue Devils’ 11 games. He recorded career highs of 21 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
But with his academic goals achieved, Bracey was ready to pursue another opportunity with his final year of eligibility. He entered the transfer portal, and JMU was one of the first schools to contact him.
Bracey was keen on the idea of joining the Dukes. The program would provide an opportunity to pursue an FCS national title, and it was a place Bracey felt he could come in and make an impact.
He’s achieved that on the field for JMU, in the spring season and now the fall season afforded via the extra year of eligibility given to athletes by the NCAA due to the effects of the pandemic.
But, now a fifth-season senior pursuing another master’s degree, Bracey’s No. 1 goal at this point of his career is being a leader — someone to set an example, who’s been there and done that.
And that’s what the 22 year old has evolved into for the Dukes.
“You only get so many opportunities to play football,” Bracey said. “And I don't want to spend it stressing about things that may happen, may not happen — about the unknown. It's just, I know I can control being a leader and I can control just having fun out there.”
Bracey, at Benedictine, was a three-time Times-Dispatch first-team All-Metro pick. He was the Times-Dispatch’s All-Metro player of the year as a junior in 2014.
He played both quarterback and receiver for the Cadets, and was heavily recruited — a four-star prospect with more than two dozen offers. The list included places like Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
While working through the recruiting process, Bracey began thinking about not just football itself, but life after football. He wanted to land in a situation where, regardless of what happened on the field, he was going to leave with a degree from an esteemed institution.
“The overall experience, the education,” Bracey said. “And just, I guess, the people there in general. So that was a big part of my decision.”
That ultimately led Bracey to Duke — he committed early, the summer after his sophomore season at Benedictine.
But he hit adversity once on campus at Duke. In making the transition to that team and level, he reached a point in which he wasn’t having the same success he was used to having his entire life in football to that point. He wasn’t performing like he thought he should have, which was new to him. He was used to being able to make almost every play.
The struggles challenged him, but he’s grateful for that now. What he faced pushed him to grow — to not be afraid to fail and to learn how to accept failure. And to also discover avenues off the field that were important to him.
He joined a fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, and became involved with an organization called United Black Athletes — which served as a discussion space for Black athletes at Duke. He also did community service work, including at a Boys & Girls Club and with tutoring groups.
“I needed more time to just grow, personally and then also football wise: physically, mentally, on those lines,” Bracey said. “So, I think, I became a better player because of it.”
On the field, Bracey had 11 catches for 100 yards over his first two seasons on the field before his breakout 2019.
And with his undergraduate degree in hand in June 2019, and his master’s degree set to be completed in spring 2020, Bracey entered the transfer portal in December 2019. He announced his commitment to JMU in February 2020.
With the Dukes, Bracey started four of eight games in the spring season earlier this year, with 14 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. So far this fall, Bracey has seven catches for 122 yards and a touchdown, with starts in each of JMU’s three games.
Bracey was banged up this past Saturday at Weber State, seen on the sideline with his right arm in a sling. But JMU coach Curt Cignetti said Tuesday that he's optimistic Bracey will play in JMU’s next game, at New Hampshire on Oct. 2.
Cignetti said Bracey has been a leader with the Dukes through his actions, and the consistency he brings each day.
“An older guy that sets a real good example for the younger guys,” Cignetti said.
Academically, Bracey is working on a master’s degree in sport and recreation leadership at JMU.
After JMU, a pursuit of pro football opportunities is something Bracey considers TBD. Outside of that, Bracey is also figuring out a career path aligned with his studies, whether it’s in business or finance or sport leadership.
“Just how I encompass all of that into one thing is definitely still in the works,” Bracey said.
But when that time comes, and Bracey’s collegiate career is over, he’ll step into what’s next in a better place — someone who learned and grew from the experiences he’s had the past five years.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr