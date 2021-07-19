From Hampden-Sydney to VCU, pitcher Bradford Webb is the Rams' highest MLB draft pick in 15 years

“I pretty much cold emailed Coach Stiffler and [assistant coach Mike McRae], like, ‘Hey, I know y’all don’t know me from Adam, but I’m coming up, I might want to play,’” Webb said.

It also happened that Webb played on the same summer team last year as VCU catcher Hunter Vay, in the Piedmont Collegiate League, the Lakeside Sluggers. Vay told Stiffler that Webb had a chance to fit in with the Rams.

VCU got in touch, and invited Webb to join the squad in the fall.

“Had a very good arm, athletic delivery,” Stiffler said of what he saw then. “But the biggest thing was he was just such a good teammate and good person to be around. That making those adjustments seemed very, very easy for him because of that.”

The first thing McRae worked with Webb on was speeding up his delivery, which helped him tighten his breaking ball. Webb began to throw his breaking ball harder, Stiffler said, which gave him something to toss when behind in the count and which opened the door for him to throw his fastball more aggressively.

Webb got better each week, Stiffler said, from the fall through the season. And after pitching out of the bullpen his first three outings of the year, he rooted himself into the rotation.