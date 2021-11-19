From JUCO national champion to senior star at VCU, Jovana Vukcevic helping Rams roll into A-10 tournament

The text message arrived to Jovana Vukcevic’s phone full of urgency.
“Call me ASAP.”
Vukcevic, a standout 6-2 right side originally from Podgorica, Montenegro, had entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Florida International.
She was in search of a final destination, in a collegiate career that began at the junior college level, where she won a national championship.
Coach Jody Rogers at VCU got the opportunity to watch Vukcevic’s tape. And, immediately, Rogers came to the conclusion that Vukcevic would be a strong addition for the Rams.
“I was just hoping that she'd pick us,” Rogers said of Vukcevic.
Rogers fired off the text to Vukcevic telling her to call. And when Vukcevic spoke with Rogers and the rest of the Rams’ coaching staff, she felt appreciated.
"Knowing that I had an opportunity to come into a really successful program, volleyball wise and school wise, I didn't want to miss that opportunity,” Vukcevic said. “And I just kind of grabbed it."
And so, Vukcevic opened a new chapter in what’s been a long volleyball journey for her. And it’s been one that has been punctuated with great success.
Vukcevic entered the Rams’ starting lineup midway through the year, and has rolled to finish the regular season, helping VCU to a seven-match win streak heading into Atlantic 10 tournament play this weekend.
She’s won the past two A-10 player of the week honors. Vukcevic and VCU (18-11, 13-3 A-10) are seeded second in the A-10 tournament bracket, and will play No. 3 Saint Louis (18-11, 11-5) or No. 6 Fordham (8-20, 5-11) in Saturday’s semifinals, at Duquesne’s UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
“Now she’s progressively getting better and stronger and more confident in herself,” Rogers said of Vukcevic.
To come to America to play was never Vukcevic’s intention, at first. She had plans to play professionally in Turkey at one point. Then, after graduating school, she had offers to play in France, Belgium and, again, Turkey. But the combination of a shoulder injury and an inkling to further her studies led her to reconsider.
She had a friend who played at the College of Southern Idaho, a JUCO powerhouse. Vukcevic decided to take that path, too — to at least try it for a year.
Her experience at CSI is what prompted her to continue with playing and attending school in the U.S. It felt like home. And she helped the Golden Eagles to a NJCAA national runner-up finish in 2017, before helping them to a NJCAA Division I national title in 2018.
Vukcevic then made the jump to Division I, and FIU. But an ankle injury suffered at the end of her time at CSI carried over and limited her first season. She played in all 13 matches during the Panthers’ spring season earlier this year, starting six.
But she also was ready for a new opportunity. And that’s where VCU entered the picture.
"From our first conversation I knew she'd be a perfect fit for our culture at VCU,” Rogers said. “She's unselfish, she's mature. And wanting to come in to get better and be better every.”
In the offseason, because her master’s program — business, with a concentration in marketing management — didn’t have summer classes, Vukcevic was forced to arrive later than other players, missing the start of summer workouts. She had to try to catch up during the preseason.
Then, when the season started in late August, Vukcevic didn’t play in the Rams’ first four matches and nine of their first 12 overall. But she knew what she needed to do to break into the lineup.
“Since I knew that I could have my spot on the court, that just motivated me more to practice harder, do extra, workout better, ask questions, watch extra film,” she said.
Vukcevic then became a fixture for the Rams in A-10 play. She has led VCU with 3.11 kills per set against league opponents, and has posted 5.23 kills per set in particular the past four games.
And for a team that’s underclassman heavy, Vukcevic’s experience as a fifth-year senior has been valuable.
“I think her coming in to play — her maturity and her confidence level — was something that the younger girls could look up to see how efficient she was in her position,” junior outside hitter Qairo Bentley said.
VCU clicked into gear down the backstretch of its A-10 slate, pushing through injuries and gleaning quality play from its young pieces, like freshman setter Katrina Davis (A-10 rookie of the week three times) and freshman outside hitter Kialah Jefferson (A-10 rookie of the week twice).
The seven-match win streak began Oct. 24 against Duquesne, and the Rams have dropped just three sets total during the stretch.
VCU will find out its exact Saturday A-10 tournament opponent after Saint Louis and Fordham meet at 5 p.m. Friday. Dayton (23-5, 16-0) is the top seed. VCU and Dayton have met in the A-10 final four straight years. VCU won it in 2017.
A continued high level of play from Vukcevic could be key for VCU this weekend.
The potential of the partnership between school and player was recognized early, and now it’s paying off for both sides.
“Now she’s just killing it, she really is,” Rogers said. “I’m so proud of her.”
Note: Vukcevic and sophomore middle blocker Jasmine Knight were named to the A-10 all-conference first team Friday. Davis was named to the all-conference second team and to the all-rookie team.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr