From JUCO national champion to senior star at VCU, Jovana Vukcevic helping Rams roll into A-10 tournament

But she also was ready for a new opportunity. And that’s where VCU entered the picture.

"From our first conversation I knew she'd be a perfect fit for our culture at VCU,” Rogers said. “She's unselfish, she's mature. And wanting to come in to get better and be better every.”

In the offseason, because her master’s program — business, with a concentration in marketing management — didn’t have summer classes, Vukcevic was forced to arrive later than other players, missing the start of summer workouts. She had to try to catch up during the preseason.

Then, when the season started in late August, Vukcevic didn’t play in the Rams’ first four matches and nine of their first 12 overall. But she knew what she needed to do to break into the lineup.

“Since I knew that I could have my spot on the court, that just motivated me more to practice harder, do extra, workout better, ask questions, watch extra film,” she said.

Vukcevic then became a fixture for the Rams in A-10 play. She has led VCU with 3.11 kills per set against league opponents, and has posted 5.23 kills per set in particular the past four games.

And for a team that’s underclassman heavy, Vukcevic’s experience as a fifth-year senior has been valuable.