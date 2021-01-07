From student manager to filling in as an assistant, UVA's Johnny Carpenter relished Wake Forest win

“Part of the reason I’ve grown out my beard and hair is so that people stop thinking I’m a college student,” he said.

In long, heartfelt answers, Carpenter could barely contain his simultaneous awe at that opportunity he's earned and his burning desire to do so much more.

It’s that passion and drive that led him to Europe in 2018 and 2019, coaching with Slovakia’s under-18 and under-16 FIBA teams. He worked as a graduate assistant with the UVA women’s program under Joanne Boyle and a spent a year with the Dallas Mavericks, as a video coordinator. NBA rules allowed him to work with the players in that role.

All of that, Carpenter said, prepared him for Wednesday, when Bennett asked him to live out one of the program’s mantras – being prepared in the event the team calls upon you.

“Honestly, it’s a dream come true, even if it’s just for one 7-day, one 10-day, one 14-day period, whatever these COVID restrictions are,” said Carpenter. “It’s just a blessing. I had to pinch myself.”

In the game, Wake jumped out to an early lead behind a 62.5 percent first-half shooting performance. But thanks to Sam Hauser’s second straight ACC double-double, the Cavaliers took control after the break.