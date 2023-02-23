CHARLOTTESVILLE – Following Saturday’s 25-21 win over then-No. 18 Harvard, a game that saw Virginia's No. 1-ranked lacrosse team give up the most goals ever allowed at Klockner Stadium, senior defenseman Cade Saustad spoke up in the locker room.

“I was just expressing my frustration,” said Saustad, a fourth-year starter in the close defense. “In the heat of the moment, I might be throwing things across the locker room, yelling at people, just getting that frustration out. Because I know how good our defense can be. And I know the people on our defense are going to appreciate what I have to say.”

Saustad said the Cavaliers (2-0), who play No. 8 Ohio State on Saturday in Naples, Fla., set the beyond-lofty goal of holding opponents to one goal a quarter. Last season, they gave up 11.8 goals per game, the third-lowest mark in the ACC and they returned all three starters in the close defense – Saustad, Cole Kastner and Quentin Matsui – plus goaltender Matthew Nunes.

This year, through two games, they’ve allowed 34 goals, the most Virginia has ever given up in the first two games of a season. It’s just the second time the first two opponents have hit the 30-goal combined mark. UVa opened the 1949 season allowing 30 goals in losses to Johns Hopkins and Navy.

The 21 goals Harvard scored Saturday were the most against Virginia since Maryland’s 23-12 victory at Audi Field in Maryland on March 19 last season. It was the most goals scored by a visiting team at UVa since N.C. State tallied 24 in a win there in 1978, 14 years before Klockner opened.

The Crimson did score nine of their goals in the fourth quarter, when Virginia had mostly inserted its backups. Virginia gave up five goals on power plays and struggled to defend Harvard’s pick plays.

“Our man-down completely collapsed today. We were not in the right spots today. We got a lot of work to do there,” Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said after the loss. “We’ve got a good goalie behind us, and he’s bailing us out on some things. And we’re still giving up 13 with the starters in there. It’s just too many.”

Tiffany said he did see improvement from the team’s 17-13 season-opening win against Michigan when it came to playing physical, on-ball defense, which his program refers to as playing “chunky.”

Tiffany said the barrage of fourth-quarter goals also showed that UVa has work to do developing defensive depth. He said his players were glad Harvard left its starters in for most of the final quarter.

“When our reserve players go in, they want to see the opponent’s best. They don’t want to see the opponent’s reserves,” Tiffany said. “They want to challenge themselves. And that’s what I want them to do, to see, are you ready for this next step, for this next level. And unfortunately we weren’t.”

Now, Virginia gets its second Big Ten matchup of the month when it plays Ohio State on Saturday, part of the Southwest Florida Shootout. Michigan and Marquette play in the event’s early game.

Led by senior attackman Jack Myers, the Buckeyes (3-0) are averaging 14 goals per game. They’re efficient on offense, scoring on 38.2% of their shots, 11th-best in the nation. Saustad said the team worked this week to simplify some things defensively in hopes of elevating its execution.

“I think we may have been a little too complicated to start the season, trying to do too many things,” Saustad said. “After the Harvard game, we went back to the basics. It starts with on-ball defense. If we’re not going to have good on-ball defense, then we’re not going to have a good team defense. We’re getting back to that. And we’re just trying to slow down the game.”

Saustad started on both the 2019 and 2021 national championship teams.

“I think we can definitely have one of the best defenses in the country once everything starts clicking and we start playing with confidence,” he said. “I’ve been on two championship teams and I’ve seen how a defense can grow from the first game to the championship game, and how much better you can get through the season. I have no doubt that our defense can definitely get to that point.”

