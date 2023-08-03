Power Five conference realignment has again intruded on summer, and as always, anyone who professes to know the outcome is delusional. But this much is certain: A football cornerstone stridently searching for an escape hatch is unhealthy for any league.

Say hello to the ACC and Florida State.

The Seminoles are incurably disgruntled, but this week university president Richard McCullough and FSU’s Board of Trustees went next level.

Amid their threats, arrogance and sense of entitlement were reasonable concerns about ACC television revenue eventually lagging too far behind the Big Ten and SEC. Left unanswered were two essential questions:

How would FSU manage not only the ACC’s approximately $120 million exit but also the conference’s grant of media rights, a contract that runs through 2035-36 and conveys each member school’s television revenue to the ACC?

Do Florida State officials believe the school’s brand power, if freed from ACC membership, would beguile the SEC and/or Big Ten? That’s hardly a lock.

During a Tuesday interview, Warchant.com’s Ira Schoffel pressed trustees chairman Peter Collins to describe the Seminoles’ alternatives to the ACC.

“Complicated,” Collins said. “... There is no risk-free decision.”

Indeed, is Florida State brash enough to become the first school in any conference to legally challenge a grant of rights? Might football kingpin Clemson and ACC colleagues such as Virginia, Virginia Tech and North Carolina join them in court?

And what about the grant of rights, which if enforced would cost FSU hundreds of millions on top of the exit fee, not to mention untold legal expenses?

“That will not be the document that keeps us from taking action,” Collins told Warchant, without offering specifics.

Are the Seminoles hoping to breed so much discontent that more than half of the ACC's 15 schools vote to dissolve the conference? Or, are they bluffing, and was Wednesday’s board meeting more performative than substantive?

Are McCullough, the trustees and second-year athletic director Michael Alford playing to their base and attempting to influence the ACC’s impending changes to its revenue-sharing model?

“I believe that FSU will have to at some point consider very seriously leaving the ACC, unless there were a radical change to the revenue distribution,” McCullough told the board during a Wednesday meeting.

Nary a trustee objected, and several joined the chorus. For example, Justin Roth called for an exit strategy within a year, and former Seminoles quarterback Drew Weatherford said it’s only a matter of when and how the school leaves the ACC.

“I think there’s pretty clear alignment (among) the AD, the board and the president on this,” Collins said.

McCullough and his fellow ACC presidents recently endorsed a “success initiative” that will financially reward the conference’s leading football and men’s basketball performers. Details are unresolved, but McCullough believes the Seminoles “deserve” far more revenue than their ACC colleagues because of their football television appeal, past and present.

Good luck there.

Sure, the Seminoles have won three national football championships and produced three Heisman Trophy winners, all from 1993-2013. Moreover, they qualified for the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2014.

But self-inflicted wounds contributed to a jarring decline. There was a coaching whiff — hiring Willie Taggart — and misplaced priorities that Alford told Schoffel in January ranked FSU “dead last” among its conference peers in football investment during the decade before he took over.

Over the last eight seasons, Florida State is 32-32 in conference play. That ranks seventh among the league’s 14 teams, behind Clemson, Miami, Pitt, N.C. State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

In FSU’s defense, only one other program, Georgia Tech, played Clemson and Miami every season under the ACC’s divisional model. But in addition to losing seven consecutive games versus the Tigers, the Seminoles have dropped three straight to Wake Forest, five of their last six against N.C. State and four of their last eight versus Louisville.

Last season, Mike Norvell’s third as head coach, was a step forward as FSU closed on a six-game binge to finish 10-3 and No. 11 in the Associated Press poll. That progress has fueled the Seminoles’ anger over projections that say the ACC could eventually trail the Big Ten and SEC in annual per-school distributions by $30 million-$40 million.

To Collins’ credit, he doesn’t pin these economic challenges on the ACC. He told Warchant that “no one” anticipated Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC or Southern California and UCLA moving to the Big Ten, seismic shifts that magnify the revenue gap and have prompted Florida State to explore its options “in earnest.”

With FSU Clemson combining for three of the last 10 football national championships, and with an unsurpassed eight NCAA men’s basketball titles since 2000, the ACC continues to thrive competitively. But when do revenue disparities become insurmountable in this volatile new era of athlete compensation?

“To some people, it’s five years,” Collins said. “To some people, it’s tomorrow.”

The ACC's television contract with ESPN extends 13 more years.

Other than demanding more money, Florida State has not publicly suggested any potential sources of new ACC revenue.

Commissioner Jim Phillips told The Times-Dispatch and other outlets last week that the conference has vetted expansion candidates, but if any guaranteed a financial windfall, the invitations would have been extended.

Phillips staunchly believes the league and ESPN can further monetize the ACC Network and outdistance the Big 12 and Pacific 12 for third place in the revenue chase behind the Big Ten and SEC, and at the ACC spring meetings in May, Alford voiced optimism.

“I’m thrilled with the work and the direction we’re going,” he said. “... We’re the third-best media agreement right now, and we want to stay the third-best. ... We thoroughly enjoy being in this league.”

Florida State’s collective tone this week turned far more hostile, just as Colorado’s return to the Big 12 from the Pac-12 triggered more instability elsewhere and speculation of additional chaos.

Should the ACC consider adding a western wing of Pac-12 holdovers such as Oregon, Washington, Cal and Stanford? Tap into media markets such as Tampa/St. Petersburg and Dallas/Fort Worth by adding South Florida and Southern Methodist?

There is no simple fix, and perhaps no way to prevent divorce with Florida State and a nasty fight over the terms.

