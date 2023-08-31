Among the 10 teams projected to qualify for Power Five championship games this football season, only one starts its season on the road: Clemson.

Among those 10, only one opens against a ranked opponent: Florida State.

Indeed, Week 1 could be quite treacherous for the ACC’s leading football brands and rebels.

The danger commences Sunday night in Orlando, where No. 8 Florida State is a 2½-point underdog against No. 5 LSU. The Seminoles defeated the Tigers last season in New Orleans, prevailing 24-23 when Shyheim Brown blocked an extra point on the game’s final snap.

Ninth-ranked Clemson closes Week 1 Labor Day night as a 12½-point favorite at ACC colleague Duke. The programs haven’t met since 2018, and the Blue Devils haven’t bested the Tigers since 2004.

But Duke returns 19 players who started at least six games last season, including the league’s premier offensive lineman in tackle Graham Barton and most underrated quarterback in Riley Leonard. This from a team that rookie head coach Mike Elko steered to a 9-4 record, the Blue Devils’ best since 2014, the progress courtesy of stingier defense and the nation’s No. 2 turnover margin (plus-16).

Moreover, Duke went 5-3 in the ACC, quite the reversal from 0-8 the prior season, and defeated Central Florida in the Military Bowl. The only other seasons in which the Devils finished above .500 in the conference and won a bowl were 1954 and ’60.

“We’re here to stay,” center Jacob Monk said.

No better way to affirm than with an exclusive Monday television window (8 p.m., ESPN) against the reigning ACC champion, even as skeptics believe a much more rigorous 2023 schedule will translate to fewer victories.

Better still: The Head Ball Coach himself, Steve Spurrier, who guided Duke to a 1989 co-ACC title that included a home upset of Clemson, is scheduled to attend.

While 9-4 last season was cause for a parade at Duke, 11-3 at Clemson received mixed reviews. Such is life when you reach six consecutive College Football Playoffs (2015-20) and win two national championships (2016 and ’18) during the same stretch.

Never mind that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers earned their seventh ACC title in eight years and likely would have returned to the CFP absent a muffed, fourth-quarter punt in the regular-season finale against South Carolina. When you lose at home to the Gamecocks, get housed at Notre Dame and fall to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, some of the faithful will grumble.

Most encouraging to Swinney is the return of veterans such as defensive end Xavier Thomas, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and center Will Putnam, seniors who elected to use their COVID bonus seasons.

“They didn’t choose to hang out and play on the lake for a year,” Swinney said. “They came back with a very focused vision and purpose of what they wanted to do, individually and as a team. That really is awesome, because these are guys I didn’t expect to be back.”

The intrigue at Clemson is two-fold: Will new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley showcase the same chops he displayed last season helping Texas Christian reach the CFP final? Will quarterback Cade Klubnik replicate his sterling off-the-bench performance in the ACC title game against North Carolina?

Even if the answers are yes, the Tigers might not have enough for Florida State, which closed last season with six wins to finish 10-3 and No. 11 in the Associated Press poll.

Headlined by quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse, the Seminoles return 77 lettermen, 15 of them offensive or defensive starters. Plus, Mike Norvell and his staff struck portal gold again with transfer acquisitions such as Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress and Michigan State receiver Keon Coleman.

“I do feel like we have a team that is prepared at a very high level,” Norvell said. “... The size, speed, athleticism, overall football intelligence I think have all improved within our team.”

Yet playing in a stadium where it’s 10-0-2 all-time, Florida State is an underdog against the program that last season dethroned Alabama in the SEC West when, trailing by a point, first-year coach Brian Kelly opted for a 2-point conversion in the opening overtime.

Compare this compelling fare to the other Power Five preseason favorites, all of whom are playing at home.

Big Ten: Michigan-East Carolina and Wisconsin-Buffalo.

SEC: Georgia-Tennessee Martin and Alabama-Middle Tennessee.

Big 12: Texas-Rice and Kansas State-Southeast Missouri State.

Pac-12: USC-Nevada and Washington-Boise State.

Hovering over the entire ACC enterprise is uneaset among members, driven by Florida State and Clemson, regarding conference finances. The Seminoles and Tigers believe they merit larger shares of league revenue, and the latter’s case is especially strong.

How those negotiations and the season unfold will be intrinsically linked.

