Full-circle journey fulfilled for VCU film wizard Chris Gaines

There’s been more clip watching this season instead of sit-down, long sessions. Rhoades may, for example, request that a particular player watch a handful of clips before practice, or a coach may grab a player to watch clips before or after practice.

“You're trying to make sure as a group you're not together once practice is over, for a long period of time,” Rhoades said. “And you're just trying to be a little more creative than we have in the past."

The Rams have also utilized the video software Hudl much more often this year than in the past, Gaines said, because they can’t be together as much. So, for instance, if a player wants to rewatch a particular game, Gaines can send it to him and he can view it on any of his devices. Or, if a coach wants a player to watch a series of clips before they review them together at the facility, Gaines can send those as well.

He can’t put a number on the amount of hours per week the Rams spend watching film, but it’s a lot. It trickles down from the staff’s own review, to the review the staff conducts with the players, to the players’ review on their own.

Gaines’ roommate is Lamont Moore, the Rams’ director of student-athlete development, and they find themselves watching film when they get back to their apartment, too.