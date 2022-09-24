Furious comeback results in 32-28 JMU win at App State in Dukes' Sun Belt debut

BOONE, N.C. — For JMU, a Saturday objective in its trek south to Appalachian State was to send a message to the rest of the Sun Belt Conference.

The Dukes are newcomers to the league. But they didn’t intend on wasting much time trying to prove what they could do — that, even though they’re in the first year of an FCS-to-FBS transition they could compete right away.

Their fate looked shaky for much of the day Saturday. Turnovers bit them, contributing to a 25-point second-quarter deficit.

But a furious comeback over the course of the late stages of the third quarter, and into the fourth quarter, negated the earlier miscues. And JMU thus made history on what was a historic afternoon, winning its first-ever Sun Belt league game 32-28 in front of a sold-out crowd of 33,248 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

JMU (3-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) trailed 28-3 with 6:10 to play in the second quarter, after App State (2-2, 1-1) capitalized on what was a second Dukes fumble of the frame, with a 5-yard run by Nate Noel. The fumble came on a strip sack by App State linebacker Nick Hampton, on Dukes quarterback Todd Centeio. That resulted in a fumble that was nabbed by linebacker Jalen McLeod at the JMU 16.

The 25-point deficit at the time was the Dukes’ largest since they were down 28-3 in a game at New Hampshire on Nov. 3.

JMU’s earlier second-quarter fumble was committed by running back Latrele Palmer, forced by App State defensive end Deshawn McKnight and recovered by linebacker Trey Cobb at the JMU 22. The Mountaineers went on to score off that one, too, on a 10-yard pass from Chase Brice to Miller Gibbs.

The Dukes, though, trimmed App State’s lead to 28-10 before the half, on a 23-yard touchdown reception by Kaelon Black.

Then they clamped down on defense in the second half, allowing them past midfield just once. That bought JMU enough time to claw back.

Centeio ran in from 2 yards out with 1:19 to play in the third quarter to cut it to 28-17. Later, Terrance Green Jr. caught a 36-yard touchdown pass along the left sideline early in the fourth quarter in a sequence that was capped by a Kris Thornton reception on a 2-point conversion that made it 28-25 with 11:28 to play in the game.

On the first play of App State’s subsequent drive, former Varina standout Jailin Walker picked off Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice and took it to the App State 9. JMU then cashed in on that with a 4-yard touchdown run by Black. That gave the Dukes a 32-28 lead with 10:36 to play.

Their defense came up with one more stop late, a 4th-and-9 attempt from Brice to Christan Horn broken up by safety Que Reid with 49 seconds to go.

And JMU held on. Dukes players excitedly hopped onto the field as the clock wound down, and as chants of “J-M-U” rained down from a section of their fans sitting behind them.

For them, Saturday was a mission accomplished — a statement was made in their Sun Belt debut.