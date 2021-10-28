Game at No. 25 BYU starts key stretch for UVA to earn national respect

It’s 2-2 against teams over .500, a mark that includes a home win over FCS William & Mary.

Up next? Three straight against ranked opponents who hold a combined mark of 18-4.

“I definitely think you look at it that way,” said junior linebacker Nick Jackson. “It’s definitely a stretch where you want to win every single game. You want to go 10-2. That’s the mindset right now. And I truly believe we’re going to go 10-2.”

But Jackson and senior center Olu Oluwatimi said the focus this week is squarely on winning one game – BYU. The fact that the Cougars are ranked and the fact that it’s a homecoming for UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall, who spent 13 years in Provo, including 11 as head coach, adds juicy storylines for fans and the media. For the players? BYU is the next “nameless and faceless” opponent.

“Nobody’s thinking about that,” said senior center Olu Oluwatimi. “We’re a team that really stays locked in to the task ahead. We’re not worried about the rankings. We’re not worried about the team that’s ranked.”

And, as Taulapapa noted, if UVA takes care of business against BYU, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and then against rival Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale, the rest will take care of itself.