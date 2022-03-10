George Mason, from a transfer perspective, completed a test-case season

WASHINGTON – A Virginia-based test case in the new world of Division I basketball, George Mason, bowed out of the A-10 tournament Thursday, eliminated 54-49 by Fordham.

It’s unclear what message, if any, that development transmits to coaches who consider how the Patriots were built. Kim English was named GMU’s coach last year on March 23. He largely overhauled the roster by bringing in transfers, graduates or undergrads, who are no longer required to sit out a year after switching schools.

The Patriots added D'Shawn Schwartz from Colorado, Davonte Gaines from Tennessee, DeVon Cooper from Morehead State, and Blake Buchanan from Wake Forest. English persuaded GMU’s premier player, 6-foot-9 junior Josh Oduro, to return to GMU after he entered the transfer portal following last season.

George Mason went 14-16 lost nine of its last 12. English called Wednesday’s second-round loss to Fordham “an embarrassing ending, but fitting, fitting, fitting. You don’t often get what you deserve in life. You get what you earn. For too many times this season, we haven’t had the right habits, the right toughness and moments to consistently earn wins.”

College basketball this year included numerous teams similar to the Patriots, in terms of roster composition, with varying season outcomes. Either way, the new NCAA rules regarding transfers changed the landscape in such a manner that every coach is looking for transfers far more often than high-school prospects.

Transfers are proven components.

Richmond coach Chris Mooney said the other day that he believes the only Division I league that will be unaffected in a major way by the transfer trend is the Ivy League, whose programs will keep players because they prioritize the elite education piece. Schools such as UR and William & Mary – schools that emphasize academics – are caught in the middle of this Division I hoops transformation.

Before George Mason’s players and coaches left Capital One Arena Thursday, English was asked about the transfer portal and what the Patriots might be seeking there.

“We’ll see. We’ll see what happens as far as attrition goes, and as far as player acquisition goes,” he said.

The Patriots could look as different next season as they did this season, and that probably will not be uncommon across the land.

Oduro scored 11 and had 10 rebounds to lead No. 9 Mason in the defeat to No. 8 Fordham (16-15). The Rams outrebounded the Patriots 47-33, and scored 35 of their 54 points in the second half. Fordham, which meets top-seeded Davidson Friday in the quarterfinals, got 20 points and 16 rebounds from Chuba Ohans.