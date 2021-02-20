George Mason outlasts VCU for 79-76 victory in overtime

VCU endured an over six-minute field goal drought until a Jamir Watkins jumper with 1:38 left. Then Levi Stockard III followed with a 3-point play, sinking a layup, drawing the foul and hitting his free throw. That gave the Rams a 67-65 lead with 1:09 left.

But it was Oduro again, who tied it at 67 with 48 seconds left.

Ace Baldwin ended the Patriots’ final possession of regulation with a steal, to give the Rams the last shot. But a Williams 3-point attempt from the left wing missed, to send the game into overtime tied at 67.

In overtime, Watkins gave the Rams an early lead with a jumper. But Otis Frazier III capped the deciding 6-0 run with a strong layup and finished through contact. The Patriots maintained their lead the rest of the way.

Oduro finished with a career-high 27 points for George Mason. Jordan Miller had 16 points and nine rebounds.

VCU got off to a steady start to the game, jumping out to an early 7-2 advantage in about the first three minutes, including a 3 from Williams, and layups from Stockard III and Hyland.