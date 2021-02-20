George Mason outlasts VCU for 79-76 victory in overtime

On Saturday at the Siegel Center, VCU and George Mason took the saying “basketball is a game of runs” most literally.
For much of the afternoon, the teams traded spurts — 6-0 here, 7-0 there.
But a 6-0 run was the one that mattered for George Mason. It was a 6-0 run that put the Patriots ahead in overtime, and helped propel them to a 79-76 victory over VCU in overtime.
The loss snapped the Rams’ win streak at six. VCU (17-4, 9-3 Atlantic 10) maintains its first-place spot in the league standings.
More concerning for the Rams was an injury to standout Bones Hyland. Hyland, who entered averaging a team-high 19.4 points, went down in pain with about two minutes to play in regulation. He appeared to grab his right ankle.
Hyland was carried off the court before walking back to the locker room. He didn’t return.
Hyland led VCU with 17 points, before exiting with his injury. Vince Williams had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
The Rams led for most of the second half, hovering in the single digits. But George Mason (10-8, 5-6), thanks to Josh Oduro — who had a career day — jumped ahead 63-61 with about four a half minutes to go, with a 7-0 run. Oduro capped it with a layup off an offensive rebound, followed by a pair of free throws.
VCU endured an over six-minute field goal drought until a Jamir Watkins jumper with 1:38 left. Then Levi Stockard III followed with a 3-point play, sinking a layup, drawing the foul and hitting his free throw. That gave the Rams a 67-65 lead with 1:09 left.
But it was Oduro again, who tied it at 67 with 48 seconds left.
Ace Baldwin ended the Patriots’ final possession of regulation with a steal, to give the Rams the last shot. But a Williams 3-point attempt from the left wing missed, to send the game into overtime tied at 67.
In overtime, Watkins gave the Rams an early lead with a jumper. But Otis Frazier III capped the deciding 6-0 run with a strong layup and finished through contact. The Patriots maintained their lead the rest of the way.
Oduro finished with a career-high 27 points for George Mason. Jordan Miller had 16 points and nine rebounds.
VCU got off to a steady start to the game, jumping out to an early 7-2 advantage in about the first three minutes, including a 3 from Williams, and layups from Stockard III and Hyland.
But out of the first media timeout, George Mason turned the jets on, hawking the offensive glass and forcing turnovers as part of a 9-0 run that occurred over just two minutes of game time. It was sparked by a Javon Greene 3-pointer off a Tyler Kolek offensive rebound and capped by a pair of Josh Oduro free throws off his own offensive rebound. With that, the Patriots grabbed a 13-7 lead at the 13:23 mark.
The Rams, though, regained control in the final stretch of the half, thanks in large part to their defense. They forced four George Mason turnovers in the final 5:32 and held them to 2 of 6 from the field in the final 5:49.
They regained the lead, 24-22, on a Hyland jumper with 4:45 to play. VCU followed that with a halfcourt Patriots turnover, forced by the press. Ace Baldwin and Hason Ward swarmed Xavier Johson, and Ward came up with the steal and took it back for a dunk.
The Rams finished the half with a 7-0 run to lead 36-26 at the break.
They stay home to host Saint Louis on Tuesday night.
