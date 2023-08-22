CHARLOTTESVILLE — Now fully settled into his position leading Georgia Tech football, Brent Key had to laugh when asked about his expectations for this season last month, before the start of his first fall camp as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach.

“Expectations?” Key said. “I don’t even know who the starting quarterback is, so it’s hard to put expectations on.”

Outside of the program, few project many wins for the Yellow Jackets in Key’s first full season as coach. They were picked 12th in the 14-league in the preseason poll, ahead of only Boston College and Virginia. Of course, few could have projected the sudden improvement the team saw when it dismissed Geoff Collins and named Key the interim coach for the final eight games last season.

Under Key, Georgia Tech went 4-4, including notching a pair of road wins over ranked opponents. The Jackets won 26-21 at No. 24 Pittsburgh in Key’s debut as coach, and upset No. 11 North Carolina in Chapel Hill the next month.

That impressive run helped Key land the full-time gig. But Key said, in relative terms, those results were modest at best.

“I was extremely proud of those guys for some of the things they overcame, the way they worked,” Key said. “But there’s not one of these guys right here, not one guy on our team that tells you that 4-4 is acceptable. Let’s be real. We finished 4-4. That’s .500. That doesn’t get you anything in this game nowadays. It really doesn’t.”

As far as that quarterback situation, there still isn’t an official decision out of Atlanta, where Texas A&M transfer Haynes King has been competing with Zach Pyron and Zach Gibson for the starting job.

Last year’s starting quarterback, Jeff Sims, transferred to Nebraska following the season.

With the opener against Louisville just under two weeks away, it’s unclear when Key will name a starter. But his offensive line doesn’t think there’s any rush.

“When you build up on reps, you kind of just get a feeling for it,” Jordan Williams said. “We’ve gotten so many reps with every quarterback that you really have a good feel of what anybody could possibly do in the game. Then you just know from watching film, watching practice film seeing how all of them play, you have an idea what can come out of it.”

A season ago, the Yellow Jackets had one of the ACC’s least productive offenses, scoring just 17.2 points per game, ahead of only UVa, and ranked 12th in total offense, averaging 326 yards per game.

The passing game was particularly abysmal. Georgia Tech was the only ACC team to throw for under 200 yards per game, checking in at 192.2, and its 10 touchdown passes were the league’s third fewest, ahead of only Virginia Tech and Virginia.

Fixing that could go a long way to turning things around for the Yellow Jackets, who haven’t posted winning season or played in a bowl game since 2018, Paul Johnson’s final season as coach.

The program went 10-28 in the three-plus seasons under Collins, who was 1-3 last year before being fired.

“Was there momentum last year? Yeah,” Key said. “We quit waiting on bad things to happen. We went out there starting to expect to win as opposed to waiting for something bad to happen to end up losing. It’s contagious. It’s a growth. It’s a disease that happens. Winning grows in your locker room just like losing does.”

Georgia Tech at Virginia

When: Nov. 4, time TBA

Where: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville

Last meeting: Virginia won 16-9 in 2022

All-time series: Virginia leads 22-21-1

Top 15 college football rivalries Top 15 college football rivalries #15. Iowa|Minnesota #14. Oregon|Oregon State #13. Red River Showdown: Oklahoma|Texas #12. Rice|Southern Methodist #11. Revivalry: Baylor|Texas Christian #10. Deep South's Oldest Rivalry: Auburn|Georgia #9. America's Game: Army|Navy Game #8. Border War: Colorado State|Wyoming #7. The Game: Michigan|Ohio State #6. Border War: Kansas|Missouri #5. Iowa|Wisconsin #4. Farmageddon: Iowa State|Kansas State #3. Border Battle: Minnesota|Wisconsin #2. Illinois|Northwestern #1. Illinois|Purdue #15. Revivalry: Baylor | Texas Christian #14. Rice | Southern Methodist #12. Red River Showdown: Oklahoma | Texas (tie) #10. Oregon | Oregon State #9. Border War: Kansas | Missouri #8. Border War: Colorado State | Wyoming #7. America's Game: Army | Navy Game #6. Iowa | Wisconsin #5. The Game: Michigan | Ohio State #3. Farmageddon: Iowa State | Kansas State #1. Illinois | Purdue