Giants top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison takes step up to Double-A, Flying Squirrels

When Kyle Harrison was a kid, he heard a common refrain from his parents and from friends, prophesying what they felt was his baseball fate.

“‘Oh, he's a lefty, he's got to get on that mound,’” Harrison said Wednesday, recalling what they said.

And when he finally did get on the mound, he proved himself to be a natural. He developed a unique yet effective motion — with a low, side release a la Chris Sale, the seven-time All-Star lefty who has served as an inspiration to Harrison.

In high school, at De La Salle in Concord, Calif., Harrison grew into a highly touted talent nationally. The Giants nabbed him in the third round of the 2020 MLB draft and he’s continued to dominate at the pro level.

After racking up 59 strikeouts in 29 innings with the High-A Eugene Emeralds, Harrison received his first promotion to Double-A and the Flying Squirrels on Tuesday.

One of the premier pitching prospects in the game — ranked No. 2 overall in the Giants organization, their highest-rated pitcher — Harrison is scheduled to make his first Flying Squirrels start on Friday against the Hartford Yard Goats, who are in town for a six-game series this week.

"Definitely rewarding,” Harrison said of his promotion. “I'm excited to be here, excited to throw on Friday."

Baseball is in Harrison’s blood, and has always been No. 1 for him though he also played a range of other sports growing up, too. His maternal grandfather, Skip Guinn, was a lefty who pitched 35 major league games with the Atlanta Braves (1968) and Houston Astros (1969 and 1971). Guinn, coincidentally, played Tripe-A ball with the Richmond Braves in 1967 and 1968, too.

When the observant Harrison began to pitch himself, he picked up tendencies from teammates, from coaches and from watching pros pitch. He gleaned qualities he could use in his own wind-up and motion and, over time, reached the point in which he could repeat his side-slot motion with success.

Sale was one pro in particular who Harrison began to look up to.

“Something about Chris Sale just really stuck out with me. How powerful and explosive he was on the mound,” Harrison said. “And just the way he went after guys and started to just attack and having a wipeout slider.

“And that just fired me up. Because I noticed the arm slot was a little similar.”

Paul Oseguera, who’s now the Flying Squirrels’ pitching coach, was an assistant coach at De La Salle early in Harrison’s high school career. And Osequera’s first impression of him was that, for a young player, Harrison already had an ability to command all of his pitches.

As a De La Salle junior, in 2019, Harrison posted a 1.26 ERA and struck out 103 in 61 innings.

Harrison committed to play at UCLA. But he also was rated as a top-100 prospect for the 2020 draft by Baseball America. San Francisco picked him 85th overall in a draft limited to five rounds that year, and signed him for a $2.5 million bonus, well over the value for his draft slot ($710,700).

It wasn’t just Harrison’s physical ability, but also his maturity level, that made him such a loftily regarded talent out of De La Salle, Oseguera said.

“The pure stuff that he had coming out of high school, and being able to command it around the plate the way he did,” Oseguera said.

With the 2020 minor league season canceled due to the pandemic, Harrison used the time he had available to him to hit the weight room to add strength.

In turn, in his first pro season last year, Harrison saw a notable jump in velocity. The 6-2, 200 pounder topped out at about 93 miles per hour in high school, but can now reach 98.

He said he had trouble harnessing the velocity last year, yet still he struck out 157 in 98 2/3 innings with the Low-A San Jose Giants. His 3.19 ERA led the Low-A West.

"That arm slot, it’s just not what you see from everyday guys,” Oseguera said of Harrison’s delivery. “And so for him to be able to have … the fastball, the slider and the changeup from that arm slot, just is not a very comfortable at-bat for lefties or for righties.”

After his blistering start in Eugene, Harrison got the call to Richmond this year. His grandfather texted him after the promotion to “bring home another championship like they won” — the Richmond Braves Guinn played for placed first in the International League in 1967.

Harrison’s goals in Richmond are simply to keep attacking hitters the way he has, while continuing to hone his command.

The 20 year old has drawn comparisons in terms of talent to former San Francisco farmhands-turned-stars like Madison Bumgarner and Matt Cain.

But he has his own story to write. And those around him have seen it in him since he was a kid.

“As far as the ceiling goes and who to compare, I’d say it’s Kyle Harrison,” Oseguera said. “If he continues to keep improving the way he is, he’ll be the guy that people are asking to compare to.”