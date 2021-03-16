GMU dismisses basketball coach Dave Paulsen after six years

Real traction never arrived for basketball coach Dave Paulsen at George Mason. After six years, the school dismissed Paulsen Tuesday. Paulsen’s teams had an overall record of 95-91, and went 47-57 in A-10 competition.

Brad Edwards, GMU’s vice president and director of athletics, in a school statement said, "I am grateful for Dave's commitment, tireless work and leadership in directing our program over the past six years. He did an admirable job in stabilizing our program. Every decision he has made centers around the well-being of our student-athletes and what is best for them both academically and athletically.

“Dave has represented our university and athletic department in a first-class manner and is very well-regarded among his peers in the basketball community.”

Paulsen was a big winner at Bucknell before moving to GMU, where he largely depended on player development and avoided bringing in transfers, as several other A-10 schools do annually.