GMU hires Tennessee assistant Kim English, 32, as men's basketball coach

It took George Mason seven days to identity and hire its new men’s basketball coach. The Patriots announced Tuesday that Tennessee assistant Kim English, a Baltimore native, succeeds Dave Paulsen, dismissed last Tuesday after six years and a 95-91 record (47-57 A-10).

English, 32 and a former Missouri player, comes from the Tennessee staff of Rick Barnes, who was GMU’s coach for the 1987-88 season (20-10) before moving to Providence.

Brad Edwards, Mason’s vice president and director of athletics, in a school release called English a “rising star in the college basketball world … His success at the highest levels of the game, elite recruiting ability and knowledge of the DMV area will provide our program with an outstanding foundation to establish a standard of competitive excellence in the Atlantic 10 and at the national level."

Prior to his time at Tennessee (two years), English worked as an assistant at Colorado and Tulsa.

As a Missouri player, English scored more than 1,500 points and averaged 11 points, 3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals. He played one season with the Detroit Pistons, and also internationally. English is a former Richmond recruit, according to UR coach Chris Mooney.