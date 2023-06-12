Britton Wilson finished second in the 400-meter dash Saturday night in the NCAA track and field championship in Austin, Texas. But the Mills Godwin alumna missed an opportunity to realize a never-before-achieved feat.

Wilson, a junior sprinter for the University of Arkansas, finished in 49.64 seconds, slightly behind Rhasidat Adeleke of the University of Texas, who won the race in 49.20. Wilson still holds the collegiate record in the 400 meter – last month she ran the event in 49.13 seconds. It was the best time ever for a collegiate female runner and fourth fastest by an American female.

Not only did Wilson compete in the 400-meter dash, she raced in the 400-meter hurdles. There, she finished seventh with a time of 55.92. The race was won by the University of Michigan's Savannah Sutherland in 54.45.

Wilson was attempting to go two for two. No one has ever won Division I titles in the same year in the 400m and the 400m hurdles. But the odds were good for Wilson – she had already run the 400m hurdles in 53.08 seconds, won both events in the SEC championships and become the only woman to place in the top 25 fastest in history in both events, according to NBC Sports.

"I wanted to see how much I can challenge myself and how far I can push myself," she said.

But the two races were just 30 minutes apart Saturday night, and Wilson's elite energy didn't last for the 400m hurdles. Wilson plans to skip her senior season to run professionally.

