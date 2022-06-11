Godwin's Britton Wilson wins NCAA title in 400-meter hurdles for Arkansas

Former Mills Godwin star Britton Wilson raced to a national title in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday evening.

Wilson finished her championship victory in 53.86, beating out Florida's Anna Hall (54.76). Wilson added a bronze in Arkansas' 4x400-meter relay.

It's the first NCAA championship as an individual and second overall for the four-time All-Metro track athlete of the year from Henrico.

During the collegiate indoor season, she anchored the Razorbacks' 4x400-meter relay team that set a national record and later won the NCAA title.

In May, she won the 400 meters and 400-meter hurdles at the SEC championships. Her leg of the 4x400 was the fastest ever by a female college athlete, and she was named U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches women’s national athlete of the week.

At Godwin, she was a 10-time state champion and two-time national champion.

Virginia's Claudio Romero won the men's discus title Friday with a throw of 217 feet, 1 inch. The sophomore beat out runner-up Mykolas Alekna of California by just one inch.