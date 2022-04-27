Going into Senior Night, Matt Moore closing in on UVA lacrosse's all-time points record

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jeff Conner has played both with and against Matt Moore on the lacrosse field. He greatly prefers the former.

“Playing against him in high school was always a terrible experience,” said Conner, whose Strath Haven High School team went 0-3 against Moore’s Garnet Valley squad in rivalry meetings in suburban Philadelphia before the two teamed up at Virginia. “He was always putting up five goals, a couple of assists. Then getting to college and actually playing with him, you get to see really how good he was.”

Moore has been beyond good the past five seasons, helping the Cavaliers win a pair of national championships, and scoring 138 goals and recording 125 assists in 70 games going into Thursday night’s regular-season finale against Lafayette at Klockner Stadium.

Moore, just six points shy of Steele Stanwick’s all-time program record of 269, will headline a group of 14 senior and graduate senior players No. 4 UVA (10-3) will recognize in a pre-game ceremony Thursday night, though half of them — including Conner — will be back in 2023, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted athletes whose 2020 seasons were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore is currently battling a hamstring injury he suffered during the team’s road loss at Richmond on April 2. He’s played in 10 of the team’s 13 games so far this season, scoring 21 goals and recording 17 assists.

Moore started his college career as a midfielder, winning ACC freshman of the year honors at that spot in 2018. The next year, Moore moved to attack and had one of the finest campaigns in program history, posting UVA’s first 40 goal/40 assist season. The Cavaliers won the national championship.

By 2020, Moore was an undeniable star and an unquestioned team leader, but UVA’s season was cut short after six games due to the pandemic. That year, Moore committed to playing two more seasons for the Cavaliers, enrolling in an accelerated master’s program to earn a second degree, this one in public policy.

When he took the field in 2021, his role changed. Virginia had added Connor Shellenberger, the nation’s top recruit, to the lineup and coach Lars Tiffany and offensive coordinator Sean Kirwan crafted an attack that played through both men.

“With Connor coming in, it was definitely a shift,” said Moore. “He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with. But it’s weird when you define yourself on the field and then someone comes in and now it’s kind of this two quarterback system. We figured out, ‘This is going to work.’”

And work it did. The two combined for 70 goals and 76 assists in leading UVA to a second consecutive national championship.

This season, Moore has continued to be a star for the offense. But Tiffany said he’s even more pleased with the way Moore has expanded his role as a team leader.

“What he’s also meant recently is really emotionally intelligent leadership,” Tiffany said Wednesday. “He’s been more others focused and helping other players become better players. Not easy to do when you’re one of the best players and we lean on you to do so much.”

The national titles have been undeniably highlights of Moore’s time at Virginia, but his fondest home-game memory at Klockner came in 2019, when the Cavaliers drilled Notre Dame 10-4 in the ACC championship game.

“The year prior, we got manhandled by Notre Dame,” said Moore, recalling the Irish’s 17-7 win in 2018. “I remember Dox (Aitken) looking at us and saying, ‘Remember this moment. We’re not going to feel this again.’ Then flash ahead to the next year, we’re celebrating and watching them probably saying the same thing.”

This year’s team clinched the ACC title with its last win, over Syracuse. There is no conference tournament this year, so the Cavaliers will have over two weeks off following the Lafayette game before the start of the NCAA tournament, games that will give Moore further chances to move up on UVA’s all-time record charts and maybe win a third national title ring.