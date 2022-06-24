'Good at everything': Grizzlies welcome former VCU star Vince Williams Jr.

How highly is Vince Williams Jr. regarded by the Memphis Grizzlies?

Zach Kleiman, the franchise’s general manager and vice president of basketball operations, summed it up succinctly in a late-night press conference following Thursday's NBA draft.

“He's just kind of good at everything,” Kleiman said of Williams.

Williams, a former VCU star, was picked by Memphis in the second round of Thursday’s draft, No. 47 overall.

He’s a player who established himself as an all-around, multipositional contributor for the Rams.

In turn, the versatile 6-6 and 205-pound wing is a player of the type that the Grizzlies — who had the second-best record in the NBA this past season at 56-26 — were looking for.

"Something that really jumped out to us [is] that they can play multiple positions, they can create offense out of multiple positions, they can shoot 3s at a high level, which is very exciting,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of each of the team’s draftees in a Friday evening press conference. “But then also the competitiveness on the defensive end."

Williams was, after Memphis trades earlier in the draft, the franchise's fourth pick of the night Thursday. He followed Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia and Colorado State's David Roddy in the first round and Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler earlier in the second round.

He’s the 21st draft pick in VCU program history. And his selection marked the first time since 2009 and 2010 that Rams were picked in the draft in back-to-back years. Bones Hyland was selected in the first round, 26th overall, by the Denver Nuggets in last year’s draft.

“It hasn't really hit me yet, I'll say that,” Williams said in Friday’s press conference. “But I feel like, once I get settled, that's when everything is going to start settling down for me, honestly."

The draft selection, for Williams, came after a marquee senior season. His averages of 14.1 points and six rebounds paced the Rams. His 65 3-pointers were a team-high, too. Each of those marks were career highs.

The Toledo, Ohio, native grew into a starring role as a senior for the Rams (22-10, 14-4 Atlantic 10). VCU, led in part by Williams, nearly secured an A-10 regular-season title.

And, in a mark of his multifaceted impact, all three of Williams’ career double-doubles came this past season, including a 22-point, 10-rebound performance in a win at Richmond on Jan. 29. He recorded one of the most memorable moments of the season in that game, a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25.3 seconds to go.

Williams, who was an A-10 first-team all-conference pick, netted career-high 27 points in VCU’s final game of the season, a loss at Wake Forest in the second round of the NIT — when he played against LaRavia.

This spring, Williams participated in the G League Elite Camp for draft prospects and worked out with 13 NBA teams. He also participated in a pro day with his agency, Washington, D.C.-based Imperative Sports Consultants.

Williams watched the draft at home in Toledo on Thursday.

The 21 year old will now join an organization that has thrived off of a young nucleus. The Grizzlies were the second-youngest team in the NBA entering the 2021-22 season with an average age of 24, behind just the Oklahoma City Thunder (23.5).

In addition, Kleiman was named NBA executive of the year last month at just age 33, the youngest to ever win the award. And Jenkins, who is just 37, finished second in the NBA coach of the year voting.

The Grizzlies advanced to the Western Conference semifinals this past season, before falling to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors.

"It seems like the city is crazy over the basketball team,” Williams said Friday. “And I feel like I had that at VCU, too. So I feel like this is a basketball [environment], and the culture is good. So I feel like I'll fit in perfect."

Kleiman tabbed Williams as a “three” — or traditional small forward — who could also scale up or scale down in a lineup. He noted his 7-foot wingspan, at which he was measured during the G League Elite Camp.

“We're excited to get him in the program as well, and see what he could bring,” Kleiman said.

Memphis is scheduled to open its Summer League schedule against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 9 at 9:30 p.m.

Williams, who wore No. 10 at VCU, will wear No. 5 for the Grizzlies.

Williams, who wore No. 10 at VCU, will wear No. 5 for the Grizzlies.