Governor's office clarifies initial order, allowing UVA to stage a football game this Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE — An executive order from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam last week would have made it hard for UVA to stage a football game this weekend, but a clarified interpretation will allow full staffing and participation.

The initial order, which capped gatherings at 250 people, said that participants in a sporting event count toward the tally.

For Saturday’s game against Abilene Christian, the Cavaliers would normally have 80 players on hand, plus 15 coaches and graduate assistants.

That number doesn’t include four strength and conditioning coaches, four athletic trainers, five team physicians, and two nutritionists. It doesn’t include 10 equipment managers, six team video staffers, and two workers who run the headsets.

Add in the 10 game officials, four people to work the chains on the sideline, three to run timing and the scoreboard, four for keeping statistics, five administrators and a medical observer and that already totals 155.

Still unaccounted? The visiting team, all its players and staff, and a regional television/radio contingent of 45-68 people to broadcast the game.

That had officials scrambling to find a way under the 250 number, before even thinking about inviting any spectators.