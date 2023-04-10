When Grant Wells looks back on some of the mistakes he made last year in his first season as Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback, he sees a common theme. In the heat of game action, Wells tried to make something out of nothing and, too often, it resulted in something negative for the Hokies.
“I caught myself getting wrapped up in the game and playing too fast,” Wells said Monday. “As a quarterback, when you start playing too fast, you start seeing things that really aren’t there. That causes you to force some balls that really have no business being forced.”
It’s been the former Marshall quarterback’s top focus this offseason as he prepares for his second season in Blacksburg and competes to keep his starting position.
Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen said Monday he isn’t close to naming a starter for the Hokies, who wrap up practice Saturday with their annual spring game at Lane Stadium.
People are also reading…
Wells and Kyron Drones have been splitting practice time with the first and second team this spring, Bowen said. Drones transferred in from Baylor to compete with Wells and bring some much-needed depth to the position.
“I think that’s created a much more competitive environment,” Bowen said Monday. “And I don’t see that getting solved any time soon.”
Wells started last season when Tech, in its first year under new coach Brent Pry and his staff, went 3-8. Wells completed 59% of his throws but had the same number of interceptions (9) as touchdown passes. The Hokies scored just 19.3 points per game, the fourth fewest in the ACC.
“Definitely not up to my standard, definitely not up to Virginia Tech’s standard,” Wells said. “I think everybody knows that. And nobody knows that more than me.”
Bowen – who has added the title of quarterback coach after Brad Glenn left to become the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati – said he told Wells the team would pursue a transfer quarterback shortly after last season ended.
“One thing we’re not afraid of around here are hard conversations, at all,” Bowen said. “That brings a lot honesty, which I think players appreciate. They’re not into mind games. They want you to be straightforward with them. So the conversations with grant happened before we even started zeroing in on options. We wanted to bring in someone to create competition at the position. We were very upfront with him every step of the way.”
In Wells and Drones, Bowen believes he has two players with similar enough skillsets that the offense doesn’t have to be redesigned based on which one wins the starting nod. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Wells led the Hokies with six rushing touchdowns last season, a year that saw Tech struggle to run the football.
Despite that being a huge part of the offensive identity Pry and Bowen want for the program, the Hokies’ 110.8 rushing yards per game was the second worst mark in the ACC, as was their 3.1 yards-per-carry average.
The 6-2, 238-pound Drones played in seven games over two seasons at Baylor. Last year, he threw for 219 yards and one touchdown in five games, and ran eight times for 49 yards and two scores.
“That’s an athletic room,” Bowen said. “The things that we can do athletically, everybody in that room can do that. But there are certain guys who are more capable than another. It’s a very athletic room. The guys are capable of doing many things, other than throwing the football. But I do think, they’re also similar in that room enough in arm talent that we can make the throws necessary on the field.”
Bowen said, ultimately, the starter will be chosen based on who operates the offense more efficiently, who makes the players around them better and – of course – who can get Tech into the end zone.
“I think always you would like to name a starter as soon as it’s clear cut,” Bowne said. “But if it’s not clear cut, you don’t do anything. You let it keep playing out.”
And that could mean a competition that continues into the fall.
Virginia Tech Hokies' highest NFL draft picks since 1970
Stacker investigated the highest NFL draft picks from the Virginia Tech Hokies using data from Pro Football Reference.
Mike Barber (804) 649-6546
@RTD_MikeBarber on Twitter