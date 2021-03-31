Ground control could be key to important James Madison, Richmond matchup Saturday

Richmond football coach Russ Huesman on Monday put James Madison’s substantial depth at running back in simple perspective.
On the Dukes’ official depth chart that’s distributed before each game, most positions include just two names: a starter and a backup. But, as Huesman said, the running back position on JMU’s depth chart looks a little different.
The program lists five different backs on the list each week.
“So I think they like them all,” Huesman said with a chuckle. “They're all really good players.”
The depth proved valuable for JMU in its 38-10 victory at William & Mary this past Saturday. With Percy Agyei-Obese, Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse out as the Dukes emerged from a COVID-19 pause, Jawon Hamilton, Austin Douglas and Kaelon Black carried the load.
And Black, a freshman, ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in what was just his second career appearance.
Now, ahead this Saturday, is a clash between the top-ranked Dukes (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) and 15th-ranked Spiders (3-0, 3-0), a noon kickoff at Robins Stadium.
And the productive and profound stable of JMU backs will meet a stout and athletic Richmond defensive front in a battle that could have FCS playoff implications.
“Every week is a playoff game,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said, on his perspective on the Dukes’ final contests. “And win or go home is what I'm going to tell the [players]. Two undefeated teams, on the road. So they know what's out there, what's at stake.”
The Dukes to this point have been fourth in the country with 257.8 rushing yards per game. While Agyei-Obese had been the starter before he missed the William & Mary game, JMU rotates regularly.
Cignetti expects to have some players back who were missing this past Saturday. It seems Agyei-Obese is primed to be part of that group. He’s practiced this week.
Agyei-Obese has a team-high 303 yards rushing and is tied with Hamilton for the team lead with four scores on the ground. His 6.18 yards per carry rank 14th nationally, and Hamilton’s 5.70 rank 20th.
“Tremendous stable of running backs that they have,” Huesman said. “So we've got our work cut out for us."
The Dukes have run the ball effectively even while shuffling pieces on the offensive line their last two games. They lost senior Liam Fornadel for the season to a shoulder injury before the Elon game. So, against the Phoenix, JMU moved senior Raymond Gillespie (Atlee) from left tackle to right tackle and started freshman Tyler Stephens for the first time, at left tackle.
Then with Stephens missing against William & Mary, Gillespie started at left tackle, Nick Kidwell slid from right guard to right tackle and freshman Cole Potts started for the first time at right guard.
“Fortunately, we've got some big, talented guys,” Cignetti said of his offensive linemen. “[Offensive line coach/assistant head coach Damian Wroblewski] does a good job of developing those guys.”
Across the line of scrimmage Saturday, they’ll contend with a Richmond defensive front that has held teams to just 55 yards per game on the ground, sixth in the nation.
Cignetti said junior defensive lineman Kobie Turner, a team captain who is second on the team with four tackles for loss this season, is “tremendous.” And linebackers Tyler Dressler, Tristan Wheeler and Xavier Marshall are “really instinctive and physical and big,” Cignetti said.
“Russ has done a great job,” Cignetti said. “It's the most improved football team I've seen in a long time.”
From Huesman’s perspective, in taking on JMU’s run game, he’ll need his defensive line to be disruptive, his linebackers to fit gaps and the secondary help to be there.
Then it’s about finishing.
“If we don't take a proper angle, they're going to make you miss. If you don't wrap up, they're going to break a tackle. It's a tremendous group of players,” Huesman said.
Saturday’s game is the next-to-last regular season contest for both teams, though their first scheduled matchup on March 20 was postponed due to JMU’s COVID-19 pause and rescheduling plans have not been announced. But the playoff implications stem from the fact that the FCS field this year has been reduced from 24 teams to 16 and the number of possible at-large bids reduced from 14 to six.
The CAA team with the best overall record will nab the league’s automatic bid, but the margin for error is slimmer with fewer games and fewer at-large opportunities.
Whoever wins Saturday’s game will have a valuable entry on their resume. And it could be decided in large part by who wins the ground battle.
"I think every week now you up the ante a little bit,” Cignetti said, “and the games take on more importance.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr