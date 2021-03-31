Ground control could be key to important James Madison, Richmond matchup Saturday

“Every week is a playoff game,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said, on his perspective on the Dukes’ final contests. “And win or go home is what I'm going to tell the [players]. Two undefeated teams, on the road. So they know what's out there, what's at stake.”

The Dukes to this point have been fourth in the country with 257.8 rushing yards per game. While Agyei-Obese had been the starter before he missed the William & Mary game, JMU rotates regularly.

Cignetti expects to have some players back who were missing this past Saturday. It seems Agyei-Obese is primed to be part of that group. He’s practiced this week.

Agyei-Obese has a team-high 303 yards rushing and is tied with Hamilton for the team lead with four scores on the ground. His 6.18 yards per carry rank 14th nationally, and Hamilton’s 5.70 rank 20th.

“Tremendous stable of running backs that they have,” Huesman said. “So we've got our work cut out for us."