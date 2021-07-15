'Gumbo' of former Virginia college standouts readying for debut in The Basketball Tournament

“I wasn't expecting this type of chemistry. Especially with the guard play ... So, I think it was pretty good,” Bleed Virginia coach Bo Jones Jr. said after the practice. “I was pleased with the ball movement. The ball handling was fine. Our speed should be a good thing.”

Bleed Virginia’s scrimmage opponent Thursday was a group that included current Richmond pillars Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard and Tyler Burton, as well as the 2019 Atlantic 10 player of the year who was in town, former Davidson star Jon Axel Gudmundsson.

It made for high-level competition. Jones, himself a former VCU basketball standout (1998-2001) who’s currently an assistant coach at Richard Bland College, on Thursday had his eyes peeled on how his players would gel, including their timing and ball movement.

What he saw was promising, he said. The group of opponents didn’t let up, and there was some trash talking floated back to Bleed Virginia, which Jones appreciated, putting a bit of pressure on his group before the real thing. He feels his team will be strong defensively in TBT play, and hopes to score in transition. Most of the players already have pro experience under their belt, either stateside or abroad.