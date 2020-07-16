NCAA colleges and leagues can continue coronavirus-connected cogitation about how to handle football in 2020, or punt until the spring and hope the path clears by then. The National Junior College Athletic Association already did.
The organization will begin its season – eight games maximum for each team – in late March and close on May 22. The NJCAA's football championship is scheduled for June 3.
Right in the middle of the decision-making for this unprecedented shift, announced on July 13, was Dr. Chris Parker, the NJCAA’s 39-year-old president, who graduated from Halifax County High School and Virginia Tech, and earned his Master’s at VCU while working as a graduate assistant on the Rams’ baseball staff.
In a Wednesday interview, Parker said many junior colleges were canceling fall seasons, so it became clear to the NJCAA that an alternate avenue should be created. The NJCAA’s members have until July 27 to get on board with spring football, or pass. Parker expects that about 75% of the 54 football-playing schools will opt in.
“Many of those schools had already announced that they aren’t playing football in the fall. This gave them an opportunity to have a season in the spring,” said Parker, whose Charlotte-based organization includes about 500 members in 45 states.
NCAA college athletic directors and conferences commissioners across the country, given the pandemic's hold, surely took a long look at what the NJCAA unveiled. Parker said he has spoken to “people with the NCAA” about the spring plan. Several administrators at NCAA schools earlier this year called the spring football model “the last resort.” Lately, it has received greater attention as an option.
“I would have to say right now that the ultimate sense is (serious consideration of spring football) is inevitable for a majority of the United States,” said Parker.
The NJCAA, if the national health crisis permits, is allowing its football teams to practice some through the fall.
The Division II CIAA, which includes Virginia Union and Virginia State, canceled its fall football season and will explore a spring football endeavor. In the FCS, the Ivy League and Patriot League also struck fall football and will look into the spring scenario.
There are issues with a spring football season, the first being that nobody knows if the pandemic’s impact will have subsided by then. Also, players are being asked to compete in nearly 20 games during a calendar year, presuming they play seven or so in the spring and 2021 unfolds from a football perspective as a season normally does.
“I would speculate that we will delay the fall 2021 season by anywhere from 15 to 45 days before the first game would be allowed,” Parker said of his junior-college teams.
Division I recruitment of junior-college players will be done before they play games in 2021, if the NCAA signing dates stay as they are.
The NJCAA has also already determined how its modified basketball season will develop, if possible. Practices can be held mid-September to mid-December, but games don’t tip off until Jan. 22, with a maximum of 22. The NJCAA men’s and women’s basketball championships begin April 19.
Some NJCAA schools are going to strictly online instruction for the fall, and therefore prohibiting on-campus athletics events.
“With basketball and other sports having a two-semester season, rather than having half of the schools in the country playing a 30-game season and the other half playing a 15- to 18-game season, we stretched out the schedule and created a 22-game season in the spring, and moved our national championships back roughly a month,” said Parker.
