Hampden-Sydney finishes second in NCAA Division III men's golf

Rubino, from Charlotte, N.C., tied for third individually with a 1-under 286 during the four rounds at Mission Inn Resort & Club. Elliott, from Douglas Freeman, shot 293 to tie for 10th.

"I'm really happy for this team. We never let things get away from us, and to have four rounds in the 290s at the national championships is pretty spectacular," Chad Eisele, H-SC’s fifth-year head coach and director of athletics said in a release. "I'm especially proud of how Nick played and battled throughout the week. For a freshman to do that is just awesome."