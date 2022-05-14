Hampden-Sydney finishes second in NCAA Division III men's golf

Led by freshman Nick Rubino and junior Trevor Elliott, Hampden-Sydney finished second in the NCAA Division III men’s golf championships in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
Methodist (N.C.) won the title with an 1,168 total, eight shots ahead of H-SC’s 1,176. Washington & Lee was eighth (1,203), and Christopher Newport was 17th (1,228).
Rubino, from Charlotte, N.C., tied for third individually with a 1-under 286 during the four rounds at Mission Inn Resort & Club. Elliott, from Douglas Freeman, shot 293 to tie for 10th.
Senior John Hatcher Ferguson tied for 16th with a 295 for the Tigers, senior Hunter Martin tied for 59th with a 308, and junior Alex Rubino was 81st with a 315.
"I'm really happy for this team. We never let things get away from us, and to have four rounds in the 290s at the national championships is pretty spectacular," Chad Eisele, H-SC’s fifth-year head coach and director of athletics said in a release. "I'm especially proud of how Nick played and battled throughout the week. For a freshman to do that is just awesome."