Hampton enters CAA Football ring by challenging a contender, No. 8 Delaware

Hampton will quickly learn how it stacks up against top-tier CAA Football competition. In the Pirates’ inaugural league game, they play at No. 8 Delaware Saturday.

Hampton (3-0) and Delaware (3-0, 1-0) are two of CAA Football’s three unbeaten teams, with No. 14 William & Mary (3-0) the third. The Blue Hens began their season with a 14-7 win at Navy, an FBS school, and the Tribe won 41-24 at Charlotte, also an FBS member.

HU prevailed in two nonconference rivalry games, topping Howard 31-28 and Norfolk State 17-7, and also defeated Division II member Tuskegee 42-10. The Pirates are 3-0 for the first time since 2007.

Hampton coach Robert Prunty, speaking of Delaware, said, “We’re going to have to do everything right to beat this team.” In his fourth year, Prunty said in preseason, "This is probably the best football team I've had since I've been at Hampton."

The Pirates head to Delaware having regularly played two quarterbacks, 6-foot-5 junior Malcolm Mays and 6-3 redshirt freshman Christopher Zellous.

“I think the biggest thing is that those guys have bought into the team concept,” said Prunty. “They understand we could go with either one of them ... Both of them are doing good things.”

The Pirates have only CAA Football opponents – eight of them – the remainder of the season. Richmond plays at HU on Oct. 22, and William & Mary visits HU on Nov. 5. Hampton was picked last in the CAA Football preseason poll.

Hampton became a Big South Conference member in 2018 after 22 years in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and then joined the CAA in July.