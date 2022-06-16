Hampton moves into 'different conversation' with July 1 shift to CAA

Robert Prunty has been Hampton University’s football coach since December of 2017. He said that in the last six months, the Pirates encountered an enhanced pool of interested prospects.

HU announced in January that it would move from the Big South Conference to the Colonial Athletic Association on July 1, with the Pirates facing their first CAA Football schedule this year.

“You talk to kids now and they say, ‘Who are you playing against? I didn’t know Hampton was in the CAA,’” said Prunty. “It’s been overwhelming excitement. We actually picked up a few guys who we wouldn’t have gotten normally.

“Now, you walk in a house with the CAA patch on, the kids, they seem to look at us a little different because they know that conference is usually going to have three or four teams that are going to make the FCS playoffs every year.

“This puts us in a different conversation when it comes to dealing with these players.”

Hampton became a Big South Conference member in 2018 after 22 years in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton’s president for 43 years, for decades has been interested in moving the Pirates to the CAA. Harvey retires this summer.

“It’s great to see this made possible right before he leaves,” said Prunty.

In football, Hampton is 0-7 against William & Mary, with the last meeting in 2016. Hampton is 0-3 against Richmond, with the last meeting in 2015. CAA Football’s other members are Albany, Delaware, Elon, Maine, Monmouth (also joins July 1), New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook, Towson, and Villanova.

North Carolina A&T joins the league as a full member in July, but will not play a CAA Football schedule until next year. CAA maneuvers are likely to eventually result in North-South divisions, and came after James Madison left for the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference.

Prunty assesses CAA Football as one of the premier FCS conferences, if not the division’s top league, and said on the Pirates’ end, “I think it’s definitely going to take some adjustments. There are going to be some growing pains going into this conference. It’s not going to happen overnight.

“Our fans and alumni are going to have to be patient with us."

According to the annual Equity in Athletics analysis formulated by the U.S. Department of Education, HU has spent about $3 million annually on football. Richmond and William & Mary are in the $6-million range.

“We have a visionary president who’s leaving, one of the best fundraisers and planners in the country,” said Eugene Marshall, HU’s director athletics, speaking of Harvey. “So he has planned this for a while and he has been raising money for this for a while. Dr. Harvey has been very strategic in his plan.

"He set the table for us.”

The shift takes the Pirates out of a Big South football arrangement that included league opponents such as Kennesaw State (Ga.), Charleston Southern (S.C.), Gardner-Webb (N.C.), Campbell (N.C.) and North Alabama.

“When it comes down to it, it’s the geographical footprint along with the great academic institutions in the CAA,” Prunty said of the league change. “Hampton is an outstanding academic school, and it’s joining some outstanding academic schools in the CAA.”

Marshall sees the new CAA areas in which HU will play more closely matching the school’s strongest alumni bases.

The Times-Dispatch first reported in October that Hampton and Howard were studying CAA membership. Howard, which belongs to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, continues to evaluate CAA affiliation.

Hampton plays its first CAA Football game at Delaware on Sept. 24, and later in the season, Richmond and William & Mary visit the Pirates.

“Hampton, for us, it's ideal [being] in the state of Virginia right down the road," UR coach Russ Huesman said. "That fits us and William & Mary really well.”

HU went 136-48-1 under coach Joe Taylor 1992-2007, and has been seeking to recapture that success since. Jerry Homes went 6-5 in his one season as Pirates coach (2008), Donovan Rose went 25-30 (2009-13), Connell Minor went 20-25 (2014-17), and Prunty’s three teams went 7-3 in 2018 (as independent), 5-7 in 2019 (1-5 Big South) and 5-6 last season (3-4 Big South).