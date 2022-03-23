Hampton, the only HBCU in Division I men's lacrosse, stays with 'long-term plan'

The University of Richmond visits Hampton University Saturday in men’s lacrosse. Wait, the Pirates have a men’s lacrosse program?

Among 72 Division I teams, Hampton is the only HBCU.

The Spiders (4-3) and Pirates (0-5) will be playing their first Southern Conference games of the season. In Hampton’s case, it will be the first men’s lacrosse league game in school history.

When the Pirates announced their affiliation as an associate member of the SoCon last year, Dr. William R. Harvey, the school president, said the link “will be beneficial to the future growth of not only our program, but HBCU lacrosse, as well."

There are special challenges at a historically Black school associated with men’s lacrosse, a sport primarily played by whites, acknowledged Chazz Woodson, the Pirates coach since July of 2020.

From a recruiting standpoint, “I don’t think we can survive on solely Black players because there’s not enough to go around and not every Black player is of the caliber we want,” said Woodson. “And then when you start recruiting outside of the Black community, you’ve got to consider, ‘Are they a good fit for Hampton and is Hampton a good fit for them?’

"The toughest part is just trying to find guys for whom a HBCU is the right fit ... We have heard from some top-level prospects, so we’re excited about that.”

HU will spend only one season in the SoCon. The Pirates in July join the Colonial Athletic Association, which sponsors men’s lacrosse. Most HU sports are currently in the Big South Conference, which does not sponsor men’s lacrosse.

Like UR, HU had a club lacrosse team before elevating to Division I. The Spiders moved up in 2014. After five years of club lacrosse, Hampton rose to varsity status in 2016. Before this season, HU competed as an independent.

Hampton dealt with growing pains as a relatively new program, and those were compounded by the pandemic. The Pirates did not play in 2021, because of COVID reasons. There was some HU success over the years against Division II and Division III teams, but the Pirates have not yet experienced that versus Division I opponents.

Increasing roster size is an immediate goal and HU is in the process of doing so, according to Woodson. That will fortify depth.

“We would love to be in a better position at the moment, but who wouldn't?” said the coach. “I think we’re kind of on track as far as the long-term plan.”

HU is one of the lowest-scoring teams in Division I. The maximum number of scholarships allowed in Division I lacrosse is 12.6, and the Pirates currently are not working with that, “but we’re getting there,” said Woodson. Lacrosse teams typically have nearly 50 players, and scholarships are generally shared.

With league affiliation comes the opportunity to win a championship, an important motivating factor according to Woodson, a Norfolk Academy grad who starred at Brown and played professionally.

HBCUs Howard and Delaware State play Division I women’s lacrosse. Another HBCU, UDC, plays women’s and men’s lacrosse on the Division II level.