Hartford transfer, standout shooter David Shriver commits to VCU

VCU, on Friday, gained a notable boost on the perimeter.

The Rams secured a commitment from David Shriver, a 40.8% career 3-point shooter over three seasons at Division II Alderson Broaddus and one at Division I Hartford, last season. Shriver announced the news in a Friday tweet.

“After a long talk with my family, and talking with coach [Mike] Rhoades and the staff, and meeting with the team after a great visit, I have decided to spend my last year [at VCU],” Shriver wrote in a tweet.

The 6-6, 220-pound wing is a third incoming transfer of the spring for the Rams, joining former Michigan guard Zeb Jackson (April 2) and former Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (April 20).

And he addresses a notable need for the Rams: shooting. VCU ranked 316th in the country in 3s per game last season, with 5.7. They shot 34.7% from deep as a team, which was sixth in the Atlantic 10.

But Shriver figures to add to that output. The Philippi, W.Va., native has a long reputation as a knockdown shooter.

At Philip Barbour High School in Philippi, Shriver set a school record with 190 treys. He shot 42% on 3s over his career there.

He stayed home to begin his collegiate career, at Alderson Broaddus. And, over three seasons with the Battlers, Shriver positioned himself second in school history in 3-pointers with 216, at a 40.4% clip (216 of 534).

Shriver started 63 of 74 total games at Alderson Broaddus, averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game. He was all-Mountain East Conference honorable mention after his junior season in 2020-21.

Then Shriver transferred to Hartford, a member of the America East Conference. There, this past season, Shriver started 16 of 30 games and shot 41.9% (83 of 198) beyond the arc. He averaged 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game. His 83 3s were fifth in Hartford history for a single season. The shooting percentage of 41.9 was also fifth all-time at Hartford, for a single season.

Hartford, last spring, announced plans to begin a transition from Division I to Division III with the move set to become effective no later than Sept. 1, 2025.

Shriver’s transfer leaves one scholarship open for the Rams. Three scholarships opened, by departing transfers Mikeal Brown-Jones, Marcus Tsohonis, Jimmy Nichols Jr. (landed at Coastal Carolina) and Hason Ward (landed at Iowa State).