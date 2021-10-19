Harvard transfer Devin Darrington hitting his stride for UVA

Darrington has seen limited action carrying the football this season – just 131 yards on 19 carries – though to be fair, the same could be said for all of Virginia’s running backs. UVA has thrown the ball 339 times through seven games and run it just 207. It’s scored 19 of its 31 touchdowns via the pass.

Senior Wayne Taulapapa leads the running back group with 208 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong and wide receiver Keytaon Thompson share the team lead with three rushing touchdowns each.

But the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Darrington leads UVA in yards per carry, averaging 6.9, as he’s worked to maximize his productivity in his limited chances to run the ball.

“I would love to run the ball more but hey, whatever helps the team win,” said Darrington. “When my number’s called, I just have to make sure I do what I have to do to make the most out of my opportunity.”

Those two sentiments summarize Darrington’s approach to his time at Virginia. His willingness to do whatever the team needs is evident in his role on multiple special teams units.

“I was more excited about hitting people than people hitting me,” he quipped. “I love contact.”