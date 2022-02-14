Hason Ward continues to enjoy productive run of form for VCU

One could just tell when the shift began.

VCU’s Hason Ward battled a bevy of hindrances early in the season. Coming off a breakout sophomore campaign last year, when he performed as one of the top shot blockers in the country, Ward grappled with an ankle injury and illness amid a spat of COVID-19 cases within the program and dissatisfaction that he felt he wasn’t meeting his potential on the court.

But in early January, a healthier Ward began to deliver the type of play of which the 6-foot-9, 215-pound junior forward seemed capable.

It was apparent, starting in practice in the Rams’ Basketball Development Center.

“Like the way I was flying around,” Ward said Monday evening. “You could tell that I’m getting back to myself.”

From the beginning of January, Ward’s resurgence has materialized in games more and more. It started in a VCU win at La Salle on Jan. 8, when he scored 13 points — his most his 14 in the first game of the season — and pulled down six rebounds.

In VCU’s win at Richmond on Jan. 29, Ward posted a career high-tying 14 points and a career high-tying 10 rebounds — his first double-double of the season.

Since that point, Ward has scored in double figures thrice more and has grabbed 10 rebounds twice more. Such consistency has helped VCU to its current stretch of six wins in seven outings, pushing to a second-place spot in the Atlantic 10 to start the week.

Ward and VCU (16-7, 9-3 A-10) will try to maintain that form in a trip to the Bronx to play Fordham (11-12, 4-7) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on MASN2.

“It’s been a good feeling,” Ward said of his recent play. “It’s been fun, too.”

Last season, Ward averaged 6.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game, and his 2.35 blocks per game ranked 21st in the nation. He was an A-10 all-defensive team pick.

In his first 16 games of this season, Ward averaged 5.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game. But in the last five-game stretch starting with the Richmond game, Ward has averaged 11.6 points and 8.8 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game. He tied his career high with five blocks against Duquesne on Feb. 5.

Entering this year, Ward’s mindset was positioned on continuing to perform as he had, while striving for more. But in the third game of the season, at Vanderbilt on Nov. 17, Ward suffered a right ankle injury. It was diagnosed as a bone bruise.

Ward played through it during the next five games, but it became worse.

“I felt like I couldn’t run how I wanted to,” Ward said. “I couldn’t do certain things — block shots, jump up to the rim, catch lobs — like I wanted to. So it definitely affected me in a big way.”

It reached the point that Ward had to take a week off in early December to recover. He missed the Dec. 8 game against Jacksonville State and the Dec. 11 game at Old Dominion. He returned for VCU’s Dec. 15 game against Florida Atlantic, but that was before VCU was forced to sit idle for three weeks because of COVID-19 issues — a period when Ward got sick, too.

But Ward began to turn the corner as the year began. He felt better, and he talked with the coaching staff and his mother about unlocking the type of performance they knew Ward had within him.

“Just trying to tell me that when I’m being myself, flying around, being versatile, that’s the Haas that they like to see,” Ward said of the conversations. “And when I’m having fun with it, and just being happy, that’s just me at my best.

“So that’s all they tried to get me back to.”

During the past two-plus weeks, Ward has seemed to find that state that brings out his best.

The past five games have comprised the most productive stretch of Ward’s career in scoring and rebounding.

“I just love how physical he’s been and how he goes after the ball,” coach Mike Rhoades said Monday. “And he’s just made winning plays in the last month here. Just because he’s played really hard.”

“He struggled early in the year because he thought he had to do more than what is expected of him. And it’s the other way around. Do what you’re really good at really well.”

Ward will play another important role on Tuesday as VCU contends with 6-9, 220-pound Fordham forward Chuba Ohams, who’s averaging 13.5 points and 11.2 rebounds. Rhoades said his team will have to demonstrate physicality at the rim and rebound effectively.

Ward said he’s been in a good place lately. It’s been apparent for weeks now, a boon for VCU heading into the final third of its A-10 schedule.

“I’m just trying to continue to keep going,” Ward said.