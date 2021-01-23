Hauser's scoring surge lifts No. 13 UVA past Georgia Tech 64-62 for sixth straight win

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The first 30 minutes of Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Virginia basketball game belonged to the Yellow Jackets’ Jose Alvarado and Jordan Usher. The final, decisive 10? Those were Sam Hauser and Virginia’s.
Hauser scored 11 of his game-high 22 points in the last 9:43 as No. 13 UVA erased an 11-point second-half deficit to rally past Georgia Tech 64-62, winning its sixth straight and remaining undefeated in ACC play.
“You can’t just wait around in a game like that, especially when you’re down,” said Hauser. “You have to flip the switch and turn it on.”
Senior forward Jay Huff added 18 and a key late block for the first-place Cavaliers (10-2, 6-0 ACC), who overcame a sluggish offensive start, a 4-point halftime deficit and an off night by junior point guard Kihei Clark.
Clark missed his first eight shots and committed three turnovers but his short jumper with 1:08 to play put UVA up 64-62.
“Kihei’s a competitor. Him staying aggressive and taking a big shot like that shows his character,” said Hauser. “He’s going to do whatever it takes and we trust him in that situation.”
Clark missed a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left and the shot-clock ticking down on Virginia’s final possession, but Georgia Tech’s bid for a buzzer beater, a 3-point try by Michael Devoe missed the mark.
The Yellow Jackets (7-4, 3-2) went up 49-38 with 15:26 to play on a flashy hook-up between Alvarado and Usher.
Usher slipped backdoor, getting behind the normally vigilant Virginia defense and elevating towards the rim. Alvarado lofted a perfect ally-oop pass for a slam, putting Georgia Tech up by 11 early in the second half.
As the duo jogged back up court, UVA coach Tony Bennett shook his head in disbelief.
Virginia had only allowed one ACC player to hit the 20-point mark against it so far this season. Saturday night, Alvarado finished with 20 and Usher with 19.
The ACC’s two hottest teams, having each won five straight entering the night, Virginia and Georgia Tech were each coming off blowouts of Clemson. UVA drilled the Tigers by 35 on Jan. 16, and the Yellow Jackets had their way with Clemson, winning by 18 on Wednesday.
Virginia endured a painfully slow offensive start, missing its first four shots and committing a turnover as it fell behind 5-0 in the first four minutes of play. It took the Cavaliers 4:05 to finally score, getting a basket inside from Hauser.
Hauser followed that with a 3-pointer that tied the game and helped UVA get going on a 9-0 run, highlighted by a reverse ally-oop slam from Huff off a pass by Clark.
“Sam he made some shots that just astounded me,” said Huff of Hauser, a Marquette transfer. “The guy can score.”
Both teams shook off the sluggish starts, with Alvarado and Usher teaming up to power Georgia Tech to a 36-32 lead at the half. That duo combined for 25 of the Yellow Jackets’ first-half points.
Georgia Tech pushed their edge to 11 early in the second half, but another Huff ally-oop dunk with 6:31 to play trimmed the deficit to 56-53.
Behind Hauser’s surge the Cavaliers took the lead, and a block by Huff with 41 seconds left helped seal the win.
“I thought our two seniors really carried us,” said Bennett. “Sam and Jay, down the stretch, really kind of took over the game. … Sam and Jay offensively made some really nice plays. Sam got hot and kind of brought us back.”
It was Clark’s first and only basket that proved to be the game-winner.
“You’ve watched him for three years. He’s a winner,” said Bennett, though he acknowledged Clark was shaky in the first half. “There’s a soundness and a sureness that’s needed and we can’t have our lead guard get us in those spots. He responded in the second half. He plays an aggressive game and he has to be on the edge to an extent, but he crossed the line a few times.”
UVA will need a steadier effort when it hosts Syracuse on Monday night.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber