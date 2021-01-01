Healthy Vince Williams having productive year for VCU

On Wednesday at Saint Joseph’s, Williams scored a career-best 17 points.

He’s been a true, important Swiss Army knife for VCU (8-2, 1-0 Atlantic 10), which hosts Davidson (5-4, 1-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. — a player able to contribute and make an impact in a variety of ways, all over the floor.

“He did an awesome job this summer getting in the best shape of his life. And he’s matured,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And I think he really appreciates how he feels and how he’s going about it because he’s playing really well.”

The list of ailments Williams has dealt with includes: shoulder surgery before his freshman season that limited him in the offseason of 2018, surgery on the opposite shoulder that limited him the offseason of 2019, a concussion that kept him out the first game of 2019-20, a broken bone is his left hand that scratched him for five games last January and a sprained left Achilles that ended his season four games early.

While the Achilles recovery lingered into the early part of the offseason, Williams returned to VCU in June and was able to put in much work — “an actual offseason” — on areas ranging from his conditioning to his shot.

The preparation has been the catalyst for what he’s shown in the Rams’ 10 games.