Men’s basketball teams from VCU and the University of Richmond in past years tried to play regular-season games at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and did so to acclimate to an environment where the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament would be held.

Women’s teams from those schools would like to follow that lead.

The A-10 women’s tournament will be contested in the new Henrico Sports & Events Center during March of 2024 and March of 2025. The Rams and the Spiders are exploring the possibility of playing a doubleheader against a pair of visiting opponents during the upcoming regular season at the 3,500-seat facility, according to Dennis Bickmeier, the executive director of the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority, which manages the building in Glen Allen.

“They’re working on the possibilities of match-ups,” Bickmeier said of VCU and UR, “and we’re trying to see if we can match dates to when they have some date options for us. From a strategy standpoint, we’re all for it. We welcome the opportunity to have some women’s college basketball played in the facility before the A-10 championship.

“And then the opportunity to have our two local schools take part is a bonus.”

Bickmeier said the plan is for the Henrico Sports and Events Center, scheduled to open in the fall, to be a regular site for college basketball competition of various levels. The first college hoops event there is slated to be a junior-college men’s tournament featuring Richard Bland Nov. 3-4, with eight teams participating.

According to Scott Newton, the director of student life and athletics at Richard Bland, those teams are Richard Bland, Cape Fear Community College, Virginia Peninsula Community College, Harcum College, Sandhills Community College, Rockhill Community Christian, Virginia State JV and an eighth team to be determined.

Bickmeier projects a mid-October ribbon-cutting event for the $50 million Henrico Sports & Events Center. There will be a high school basketball tournament (boys and girls) in late December, “and we’re working on a couple of others,” said Bickmeier.

As the building's schedule develops, the inventory of college games could include men’s and women’s league tournaments (hoops and otherwise) in addition to the A-10 women. Bickmeier suggested the Henrico Sports & Events Center may be the appropriate size for some events associated with the Division II CIAA, to which Virginia Union and Virginia State belong, or Division III conferences based in the region.

The NCAA opens its bid portal for national events next month, according to Bickmeier, and the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority intends to investigate what could fit at the new facility. That may include Division II or Division III basketball, or volleyball, said Bickmeier.

The Henrico Sports & Events Center is a 185,000 square foot building that includes four team locker rooms, two officials locker rooms, a coaches room, a mezzanine viewing area and a four-sided LED scoreboard equipped with live camera feeds.

UR WOMEN’S NOTES: Anna Camden, a 6-foot-3 forward from Downingtown, Pa., who arrived at UR in May as a graduate of Penn State, will miss the season because of a knee injury recently suffered during an offseason workout at Richmond.

Camden played four seasons at Penn State and started the middle two. Her highest scoring average in a year was 7.8 (sophomore) and her top rebounding average was 4.9 (junior). She is known for her social media presence, with a TikTok following of about 260,000 and 76,000 Instagram followers.

Former Highland Springs High star guard Sydney Boone transferred from UR to Delaware during the offseason. Boone, the 2020 All-Metro player of the year who scored more than 1,000 points in three seasons at Highland Springs (senior year canceled by pandemic), played eight minutes a game as a Spiders’ freshman (2.9 ppg) and 12 as a sophomore (3.8 ppg).

PHOTOS: Women's basketball game UR 59, versus VCU 57