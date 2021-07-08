Henrico's GreenCity arena aiming to draw NCAA tournaments, minor league teams

A principal with the company behind the GreenCity mixed-use project planned for Henrico County said the 17,000-seat arena anchoring the development may be home to minor league basketball and hockey, and also expressed optimism that the NCAA will find GreenCity an appealing destination for men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Michael Hallmark, with GreenCity Partners, said having open dates for concerts and family shows will be a priority for the arena, scheduled to be built with a budget of $245 million and expected to open in 2025.

“The popular notion of these buildings is they have to have a prime tenant. They do not,” Hallmark said Thursday. “Having said that though, we would likely have a minor league hockey team in the building, and probably would want to pursue something like a G League team. I think that would be exciting.”

The G League is the NBA’s official minor league. It prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front-office staff for the NBA.

“We want to make sure that we have an arena with open dates, that we can attract the big shows. That’s really a prime motivator for the project is to bring these shows back to the community,” said Hallmark. He added, “Having a broad spectrum of uses is really the key to these things.”