Henry Coleman leaving Duke, enters NCAA transfer portal

Former Trinity Episcopal basketball star Henry Coleman has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal and will move on from Duke, Coleman shared on Twitter on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-7, 229-pound forward played in 19 games as freshman this past season, including the final 11 for the Blue Devils.
"I want to thank Duke University for the opportunity to be a part of this program," said Coleman. "Since the season ended, I have had discussions with my family and my coaches at Duke, and have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I'm so appreciative for what the coaching staff, the support staff and so many others on campus have done not only for me, but for all of my teammates. The relationships that I have built will be with me forever."
Coleman picked Duke over Virginia Tech – where his father played football – Ohio State, Michigan and N.C. State back in Sept. 2019, when he described himself as “speechless” at receiving a scholarship offer from Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Virginia also recruited Coleman and both the Cavaliers and Hokies could be interested in adding him to their frontcourt this offseason.
UVA has to replace senior forwards Sam Hauser and Jay Huff, the team’s two leading scorers, and sophomore forward Justin McKoy, who transferred to North Carolina.
Tech could lose leading scorer Keve Aluma, who has put his name into the NBA draft but maintained his college eligibility by not signing with an agent. The Hokies added South Florida center Michael Durr to their frontcourt already this offseason.
