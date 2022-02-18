Hermitage's Sulaiman Kamara, former Wake Forest star, has sights set on a shot at the NFL

This past college football season was all about the team. This offseason, Sulaiman Kamara is focusing on himself and his future.

Kamara, a 6-foot-1, 295-pound defensive tackle and former Hermitage High School star, spent the past season, his sixth at Wake Forest, engaging double teams, occupying blockers and clogging gaps so teammates could make plays.

Now, he’s spending the winter with one of those teammates down in Suwanee, Ga., as they ready themselves for their pro day and their chance to impress NFL scouts.

“It’s about giving them the reason to take that chance on me, to give me the opportunity,” said Kamara.

Kamara recorded 18 tackles in 14 games this year, helping Wake Forest to an 11-3 season capped by a 38-10 win over Rutgers in the Gator Bowl. So while he didn’t put up eye-popping stats, or even approach the kind of numbers he posted in 2018 and 2019, when he racked up 53 tackles, Kamara said he was pleased with the role he played this season, because of what it led to.

“We got to 11 wins, went to a big bowl game,” said Kamara, who played in 58 games in his time at Wake, including making 18 starts in the last three seasons. “That’s how my season went, so I’m satisfied.”

His coaches at Wake praised his work ethic, his leadership and the major transformation he put his body through in his time there.

“He came in this year in the best shape of his career,” said Wake Forest defensive line coach Dave Cohen. “He played so hard and was a great role model for the young players. He was a team player.”

Kamara, who immigrated to the United States from Sierra Leone when he was three years old, hadn’t planned on being at Wake Forest for so long, but between redshirting in 2016 and getting an added year of eligibility due to the 2020 COVID-19 season, that’s how it worked out.

And, for Kamara, that meant the chance to see the Demon Deacons complete their climb from winning three games in both 2014 and 2015, to winning the Atlantic Division title this past year.

“I wasn’t expecting to be at Wake for that long,” the 25-year-old Kamara said with a hearty laugh. “But I’m glad I came back. We just kept climbing the ladder. Being there this year and being able to be one of the seniors, one the leaders on the team for that, was amazing. To see how bad guys really wanted it, seeing us go from good to great, we took the next step to get over that hump that Wake needed to get over.”

Now, Kamara is hoping to extend his football career by earning a shot at playing professionally. Wake Forest is holding its annual pro day on March 30. Until then, Kamara is training at Georgia Sports Performance with Earl Williams, who counts Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke among his NFL products.

Wake Forest teammate Miles Fox, from nearby Lawrenceville, Ga., has trained with Williams for much of his life. He approached Kamara about doing his pre-draft work at GSP.

“I live five minutes down the street,” said Fox, who transferred to Wake in 2019 after graduating from Old Dominion. “I’ve been training here with Earl Williams since eighth or ninth grade. They’re family. His workouts kill you, but his athletes are always in the best shape whenever they go back to school or go for workouts with teams.”

For Kamara, his focus is on improving his 40-yard dash time – he’d like to run a sub-4.9 – and trimming down to about 290 pounds for pro day.

Kamara has the size and strength to play inside, potentially as a nose tackle in an odd front defensive scheme. What scouts may question is his pass rush ability – and Kamara wants to show them he has the burst and quickness to play in the NFL.

“That would look great on my end for a guy who’s 300 pounds, showing that I can really move,” said Kamara. “And really making sure my L drill and (others) are good times. Show them I can move laterally, I’m quick.”

It’s why he’s back at work on his body, starting the day with running workouts, followed by weight lifting. He’s been careful with his diet, aside from an occasional cheat meal at Buffalo Wild Wings, where he and Fox would watch NFL playoff games.

The two have enjoyed being able to lean on each other for support and motivation during the draft prep process.

“It’s better to have Sue next to me than just anyone else I played with, because me and him, we played right next to each other,” said Fox. “We’ve had that chemistry from the jump and we push each other every day.”

Despite the strenuous workouts and the uncertainty of his draft status, Kamara considers himself lucky to be having this experience.

“I’m enjoying this time,” he said. “Not many people get this opportunity. Just to be in this position alone is a blessing.”