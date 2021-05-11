History-making VMI football success could lead to a closer-to-level recruiting field

This spring’s history-making football season at VMI could help the Keydets compete on a closer-to-level recruiting field with other FCS schools around the state.

VMI went 6-2, its first winning season since 1981, captured its first Southern Conference championship since 1977, and advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time. With past as prologue in college athletics, the success seems likely to increase contributions to the program from alumni and friends.

More resources would allow the Keydets, with administrative approval, to sign more of the best available prospects nationally rather than having to concentrate so strongly on those from Virginia. When VMI coach Scott Wachenheim speaks of the “unique recruiting requirements” at the school, he’s talking about more than the military component.

According to Wachenheim, who’s in his sixth year in Lexington, the Keydets are currently required to recruit 67% of their 63 scholarship players, the maximum allowed by the NCAA at the FCS level, from Virginia.

This school mandate is related to the limited resources available at VMI, which has about 1,700 cadets who already pay among the highest student fees in the country ($3,740 per cadet annually), primarily in support a Division I athletics program.