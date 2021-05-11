History-making VMI football success could lead to a closer-to-level recruiting field

This spring’s history-making football season at VMI could help the Keydets compete on a closer-to-level recruiting field with other FCS schools around the state.
VMI went 6-2, its first winning season since 1981, captured its first Southern Conference championship since 1977, and advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time. With past as prologue in college athletics, the success seems likely to increase contributions to the program from alumni and friends.
More resources would allow the Keydets, with administrative approval, to sign more of the best available prospects nationally rather than having to concentrate so strongly on those from Virginia. When VMI coach Scott Wachenheim speaks of the “unique recruiting requirements” at the school, he’s talking about more than the military component.
According to Wachenheim, who’s in his sixth year in Lexington, the Keydets are currently required to recruit 67% of their 63 scholarship players, the maximum allowed by the NCAA at the FCS level, from Virginia.
This school mandate is related to the limited resources available at VMI, which has about 1,700 cadets who already pay among the highest student fees in the country ($3,740 per cadet annually), primarily in support a Division I athletics program.
VMI’s out-of-state cost for tuition, room, board, fees and quartermaster charge is $58,686. In-state, the sticker price is $30,032. Wachenheim and his staff – and their predecessors for many years – have needed to prioritize signing in-state prospects in order to meet a relatively small budget for an FCS program, essentially stretching available dollars at the Keydets’ disposal.
In Virginia, Norfolk State is the only other FCS school with comparable restrictions, according to sources who have coached at various state schools, public and private. Other Virginia public schools, such as James Madison and William & Mary, do not operate with similar stipulations, and private schools such as the University of Richmond and Hampton University basically charge in-state and out-of-state students the same.
Wachenheim, named FCS coach of the year for the spring season, said that when he arrived at VMI in 2015, he and his assistants were required to sign 62% of their players from Virginia. Approximately $575,000 worth of scholarship money was added to the budget since then, but tuition increases outpaced that, said the coach, raising the requirement of in-state scholarship players to 67%.
Wachenheim said his goal is to be able to recruit 50% of his team from out-of-state. That is key in developing a consistent winner, in the view of some VMI football alumni interviewed during the spring season.
One of the drawbacks for VMI is being located in a state that has several FCS schools recruiting the same pool of players. To start with, VMI appeals to only a small segment of the prospect population. Even when a Virginia FCS prospect is receptive to VMI's recruiting pitch, he is probably also hearing from traditionally more successful state FCS programs.
VMI, because of its percentage-of-Virginians requirement, can be forced to sign a lesser player in order to meet its in-state quota.
“The trickle-down effect is tremendous,” said a former VMI assistant coach.
Wachenheim said that in some cases, prospects have chosen to attend JMU as preferred walk-ons rather than matriculating at VMI on scholarship.
