Hit the one in the middle: UVA lineman Chris Glaser dealt with double-vision in Duke win

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As he trotted off the practice field Tuesday, Virginia senior guard Chris Glaser called out to a cluster of media members.
“I’m fine,” said Glaser. “You don’t have to ask Coach about me.”
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Glaser, who has started 17 straight games and 39 total in his UVA career, missed the second half of Saturday’s 48-0 win over Duke after suffering vision problems due to ocular migraines in the second quarter.
Midway through the Cavaliers’ first drive of the second quarter, Glaser began to struggle with his peripheral vision. Things looked blurry and he was seeing double – two of each player he was tasked with blocking.
“Defense looked like they had 22 guys on the field instead of 11,” said Glaser.
At first, Glaser worried he might have suffered a concussion.
He stayed in for five plays after the issues surfaced, finishing his day blocking for Keytaon Thompson’s 1-yard touchdown run. On that play, Glaser said he had a strategy for blocking his assignment despite the double vision.
“I knew if I went for the left one, that I was going to get beat on the outside,” said Glaser. “But if I went for the one on the right, and I was wrong, I still had my inside hand to get him.”
After that score, one that put UVA up 17-0, Glaser came to the sideline and told the trainers about his vision trouble. They took him back to the locker room with about 10 minutes left in the half. He returned to the sidelines for the second half wearing street clothes.
He is back practicing this week and expected to continue his streak of consecutive starts on Saturday night when UVA hosts Georgia Tech.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber