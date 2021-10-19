Hit the one in the middle: UVA lineman Chris Glaser dealt with double-vision in Duke win

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As he trotted off the practice field Tuesday, Virginia senior guard Chris Glaser called out to a cluster of media members.

“I’m fine,” said Glaser. “You don’t have to ask Coach about me.”

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Glaser, who has started 17 straight games and 39 total in his UVA career, missed the second half of Saturday’s 48-0 win over Duke after suffering vision problems due to ocular migraines in the second quarter.

Midway through the Cavaliers’ first drive of the second quarter, Glaser began to struggle with his peripheral vision. Things looked blurry and he was seeing double – two of each player he was tasked with blocking.

“Defense looked like they had 22 guys on the field instead of 11,” said Glaser.

At first, Glaser worried he might have suffered a concussion.

He stayed in for five plays after the issues surfaced, finishing his day blocking for Keytaon Thompson’s 1-yard touchdown run. On that play, Glaser said he had a strategy for blocking his assignment despite the double vision.